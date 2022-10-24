Clarence Thomas freezes order for Lindsey Graham to testify before Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily froze the court order requiring Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before the Georgia grand jury investigating the 2020 election. Graham is pictured here at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on September 29.

 Graeme Sloan/Sipa/AP

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday agreed to temporarily freeze a lower court order requiring the testimony of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in front of an Atlanta-area special grand jury that is investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Thomas acted alone because he has jurisdiction of the lower court that issued the original order.