City of Jackson struggles to return pressure to its troubled water system after breaks likely caused by cold weather

The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has issued a citywide boil water notice, following years of problems with the system.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is struggling to return pressure to its water system, after issuing a citywide boil water notice, the city said in a Monday morning update.

The troubled system lost pressure due to line breaks likely caused by the weather, according to an earlier statement from the city.

