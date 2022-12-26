City of Jackson, Mississippi, issues boil water notice as cold weather likely caused breaks in the troubled system

The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has issued a citywide boil water notice, following years of problems with the system.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has issued a citywide boil water notice as the troubled system lost pressure due to line breaks likely caused by the weather, according to a statement from the city.

The notice follows widespread problems in the fall with water pressure and brown water spewing from faucets and in toilets. Residents have been warning of the problems for years.

