The city of Buffalo, New York, filed a lawsuit against several gun manufacturers and distributors Tuesday, alleging they fueled violence in the city by making or providing "thousands of firearms recovered in crimes committed in the City of Buffalo and New York State."

The suit filed in the Erie County branch of New York's Supreme Court alleges firearm companies like Smith and Wesson, Beretta, Remington, Glock, and Bushmaster as well as what the lawsuit terms "ghost gun companies," including Arm or Ally and Polymer80, contributed to a condition "that endangers the safety and health of the public" of the city.

Tags