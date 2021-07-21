ATLANTA - Georgia Public Service Commission Chairman Chuck Eaton is leaving the office after being appointed a Superior Court judge in the Atlanta Judicial Circuit by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Eaton, a Republican, was elected to the commission in 2006 and reelected to six-year terms in 2012 and 2018. Before winning a seat on the PSC, he worked in real estate.
Kemp announced Eaton’s judicial appointment late Tuesday, then followed up early Wednesday by naming businessman Fitz Johnson to fill the commission vacancy left by Eaton. Johnson will represent the PSC’s District 3, which includes Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton and Rockdale counties.
Johnson, a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army, owns his own company in the business services sector. He has been active in his community as a board member at several nonprofits, including the Kennesaw State University Foundation and Wellstar Health System. He also has served on the State Charter Schools Commission.
Johnson ran for state school superintendent in 2014 but lost in the Republican primary. He also ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Cobb County Commission last year.
“Fitz Johnson's remarkable record of service to our nation, experience as a private sector business leader, and dedication to his community uniquely qualify him to serve our state on the Public Service Commission,” Kemp said Wednesday.
"With his diverse background and real-world leadership credentials, I know Fitz will work hard every day to ensure Georgia remains the top state for business and the best place to live, work, and raise a family."
The five-member PSC regulates Georgia electric utilities and telecom providers. While its members are elected statewide, each represents a different district around the state.
