PELHAM, New Hampshire (WBZ) -- A New Hampshire police department is searching for a tiny and evasive suspect wanted for burglarizing their station Sunday morning.
Pelham Police shared video of a chipmunk running through the station.
“Unfortunately our station was burglarized this morning. The suspect remains at large. Further updates to follow,” police joked.
Unfortunately our station was burglarized this morning. The suspect remains at large. Further updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/uF4XcTVh5u— Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) June 13, 2021
