A Chinese student appeared in a federal court in the United States on Wednesday, charged with one count of stalking after allegedly threatening and harassing someone who advocated for democracy in China, US authorities said.

Xiaolei Wu, 25, a student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the US Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts.

