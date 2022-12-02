Chinese authorities are using cellphone data to track down protesters who demonstrated against the government's stringent Covid restrictions in Beijing, according to a recording of a phone call between a protester and police heard by CNN.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered along Beijing's Liangma River on Sunday night, calling for an end to the incessant Covid tests and lockdowns. Some also decried censorship and called for greater political freedoms.

CNN's Philip Wang contributed to this story.

