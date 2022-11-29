Chinese health officials defend zero-Covid policy but pledge to rectify some measures amid protests

Residents undergo swab testing at a residential area under lockdown due to Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing on November 29.

 Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

China's top health officials have pledged to rectify Covid-19 control measures to reduce their impact on people's lives, while deflecting blame for public frustration away from the policy itself, in their first press briefing since protests erupted against the government's stringent zero-Covid policy over the weekend.

Lockdowns to suppress the spread of the virus should be lifted "as quickly as possible" following outbreaks, said health officials at a National Health Commission press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, as they defended the country's overall policy direction -- which aims to stamp out the spread of the virus through hefty controls.

CNN's Nectar Gan, Juliana Liu and Beijing bureau contributed to this report.