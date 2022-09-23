China's former deputy public security minister Sun Lijun has been sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges, state media reported Friday, as a purge of officials intensifies ahead of a twice-a-decade key Communist Party gathering.

Sun, 53, who was accused of leading a "political clique" in China's security establishment, was sentenced by a court in north-eastern China to suspended death sentence with two years of reprieve, which will be commuted to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole, according to the state owned Xinhua News Agency.

