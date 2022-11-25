A Chinese court in Beijing sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu, also known as Wu Yifan, to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of sexual offenses, including rape, the court said in a post on its official Weibo account.

Wu rose to fame as a member of popular Korean-Chinese pop group EXO, then as a solo act after he left the band in 2014.

CNN's Jessie Yeung and Nectar Gan contributed to this report.