China's ruling Communist Party will reveal its top leadership for the next five years today, bringing to a climax months of closed-door preparations that are expected to see leader Xi Jinping extend his iron grip on power with a norm-breaking third term surrounded by allies.

The new members of the party's Politburo Standing Committee, China's most powerful decision-making body, will make their first appearance in Beijing Sunday, walking out in order of rank to publicly reveal for the first time the faces that will sit atop of the party and drive the world's second-largest economy over the coming half decade.