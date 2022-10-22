Chinese leader Xi Jinping has formally stepped into his third term ruling China with an iron grip on power, breaking with recent precedent to secure another five years in power, as he revealed a top leadership body stacked with loyal allies.

On Sunday, following the close of the Communist Party Congress, seven men -- namely Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Li Xi and Ding Xuexiang -- were announced as members of the Politburo Standing Committee, China's top ruling body.