China's top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country's ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday that "relevant outbreak information" would instead be published by China's CDC, a sub-department managed by the NHC. The decision to delegate its case counts to a lower authority comes as China experiences an unprecedented coronavirus wave following a drastic easing of restrictions.

CNN's Nectar Gan, Selina Wang and Cheng Cheng contributed reporting.

Tags