China on Thursday reported a record number of daily Covid infections, as a nationwide surge in cases heaps pressure on the country's increasingly unpopular zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

The National Health Commission (NHC) recorded 31,444 locally transmitted cases on Wednesday -- surpassing the previous peak of 29,317 recorded April 13 during Shanghai's months-long lockdown.

CNN's Michelle Toh and Nectar Gan contributed to this report.