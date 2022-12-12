China is bracing for an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 cases as it dismantles large parts of its repressive zero-Covid policy, with a leading expert warning Omicron variants were "spreading rapidly" and signs of an outbreak rattling the country's capital.

Changes continued Monday as authorities announced a deactivation of the "mobile itinerary card" health tracking function planned for the following day.

CNN's Yong Xiong, Nectar Gan, Xiaofei Xu and Cheng Cheng contributed to this report.

