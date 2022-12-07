China announced sweeping changes to its national pandemic response on Wednesday, the clearest and most significant sign yet that the central government is moving away from its strict zero-Covid approach that prompted protests across the country.

In a statement reported by state broadcaster CCTV, China's State Council unveiled 10 new guidelines that loosen some restrictions -- most notably, allowing home quarantine and largely scrapping the health QR code that has been mandatory for entering most public places.

CNN's Simone McCarthy and Nectar Gan contributed reporting.

