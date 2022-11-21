China has reported its first deaths of Covid-19 patients in nearly six months as the country struggles to contain a surge in cases across multiple cities that's testing the limits of its tough zero-Covid strategy.

On Monday, China's National Health Commission reported two deaths of Covid-19 patients in Beijing for Sunday, following the death of an 87-year-old man in the capital on Saturday.

CNN's Beijing Bureau, Simone McCarthy and Kathleen Magramo contributed to this report.