A man who killed his ex-wife by setting her on fire during a livestream was executed in China on Saturday, state media reported, marking the end of a case that prompted horror and outrage across the country.

Tang Lu was executed by a court in the southwestern Sichuan province, according to Global Times, citing the Intermediate People's Court of the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture.

