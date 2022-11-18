Chimpanzees share experiences with each other, a trait once thought to be only human

Sutherland and Fiona, mother-daughter chimpanzees, are a part of the Ngogo chimpanzee community in the Kibale National Park in Uganda. Recently, scientists captured footage of Fiona holding a leaf out to her mother with no clear motive behind it.

 Claudia Wilke, University of York

A chimpanzee doesn't hesitate to make it clear when it wants attention. The closest cousin of humans, this species of great ape has effective ways of communicating what it needs.

Researchers have often observed captive chimps pointing to an object they want their caregivers to give them or young chimps in the wild having tantrums to get attention from their mother.