Two children and a woman are among many Rohingya refugees feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and aid agencies said.

Mohammed Rezwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece are on the vessel, told CNN of the deaths on Wednesday, adding that those still alive have "no water, food or medicine."