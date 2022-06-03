Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: June 3, 2022 @ 4:43 am
A man wanted on suspicion of child sexual assault killed a private investigator who was serving a warrant on him, according to police in Garland, Texas.
The shooting took place inside a motel room Thursday night on Broadway Boulevard, Garland Police Department spokesperson Pedro Barineau said in a statement.
Private investigators were attempting to serve multiple counts of a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child on the suspect, Juan Carlos Lopez, 33.
"While Garland Officers were on scene, they heard gunfire and learned a private investigator had been shot inside a motel room," the statement said.
Officers attempted to rescue the injured investigator, according to Barineau, and three officers fired their weapons, striking Lopez, who died at the scene.
The private investigator, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, according to police.
