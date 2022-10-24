A recent move by Texas school districts to provide families with child identification and DNA kits has sparked anxiety amid the horrifying backdrop that genetic material was needed by authorities to identify the fourth-grade victims killed this year in a shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.

The kits, however, are not intended for that purpose, say organizers of the program to distribute them, which passed the state legislature in 2021 -- long before the massacre at Robb Elementary. And while the kits could be used after a mass casualty incident, those responsible insist the fingerprint and DNA kits, in use across the country since 1996, are actually meant to be used if a child goes missing, they told CNN.

