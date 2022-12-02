Chief of staff to New York attorney general resigns amid 'misconduct' allegations, source says

 Michael Nigro/Sipa

Ibrahim Khan, the chief of staff to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, has resigned amid "misconduct" allegations, according to a source with the attorney general's office.

Khan was accused of "inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing by at least one woman," and James hired a law firm to conduct an investigation, according to The New York Times.

