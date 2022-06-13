A 47-year-old woman died Saturday after she fell in to the Colorado River, according a news release from the National Park Service.
Sheetal Patel, of Chicago, had hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip Saturday. She was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when she was caught by the current in the Colorado River, the release said.
The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call around 2 p.m. local time about Patel falling into the river. Guides were able to reach her by boat, pulled her from the river and began CPR.
NPS search and rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts, but all attempts were unsuccessful, the release said.
Park rangers were flown into the location by the park helicopter and pronounced Patel dead at the scene.
The NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident, the release said.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.