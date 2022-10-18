The Rev. Michael Pfleger, the senior pastor of the St. Sabina Parish in Chicago, has once again been asked by the Diocese of Chicago to step away from his ministry after another allegation of sex abuse against the priest surfaced.

"The abuse is alleged to have occurred more than 30 years ago. In keeping with our child protection policies, Father Pfleger has been asked to step aside from ministry and live away from the parish while the allegation is investigated. He has agreed to cooperate fully with this request," Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, said in a letter to the St. Sabina Parish community.