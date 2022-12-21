Charges filed against woman as police keep looking for 5-month-old twin who was inside a stolen vehicle

Family members and community leaders in Columbus, Ohio, gathered on December 21 to pray for the safe return of a 5-month-old twin who went missing in a stolen car.

 Columbus Ohio Police

Police in Columbus, Ohio, have filed kidnapping charges against a woman suspected of stealing a car that had 5-month-old twins inside, but so far they haven't found one of the children, the woman or the car, police said Wednesday.

The mother of the children, Kason and Kyair Thomass, was picking up a restaurant order while working as a DoorDash driver and left a black 2010 Honda Accord running outside a pizzeria on High Street in Columbus on Monday night, CNN previously reported.

