Dr. Jill Gibson is jogging from patient to patient through the complicated maze of exam rooms, wearing navy scrubs, protective booties and a magenta shirt reading "I Stand with Planned Parenthood." Gibson, Planned Parenthood Arizona's Medical Director, saw nine patients the day CNN visited their Tempe clinic in late October. Those patients were there to decide how to proceed with a pregnancy, or to move forward with terminating their pregnancy.

Three weeks earlier, the latest in a series of back and forth legal rulings paved the way for the resumption of abortion care at shuttered Planned Parenthood clinics across the state. After the fall of Roe v. Wade in late June, Planned Parenthood closed its four clinics that provide abortion care because of "Arizona's tangled web of conflicting laws," the organization's president and CEO, Brittany Fonteno, said at a press conference at the time. At the end of August, the organization's Tucson clinic began to offer abortion services again while the court cases continued -- and even then, only sporadically -- leaving pregnant patients with the choice of traveling long distances for an appointment or staying pregnant. The decision by a Pima County Superior Court judge to temporarily block enforcement of a 1901 law imposing a near-total abortion ban is just the latest move in the uphill battle for abortion access in the state.

