Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty in connection with death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

 Bell County Jail

Cecily Aguilar, who was arrested in 2020 in connection with the disappearance of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, pleaded guilty Tuesday to being involved in the cover-up of her death, according to CNN affiliate KWTX and an attorney for Guillen's family.

Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making a false statement, KWTX reported.

CNN's Raja Razek contributed to this report.