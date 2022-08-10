The Evansville, Indiana, house explosion that left three dead and damaged at least 39 homes has been deemed accidental, Evansville Fire Chief Michael Connelly said Thursday afternoon.

"We have multiple agencies conducting portions of the investigation, and based on Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and the Evansville Fire Department Investigation Division, intentional ignition source has been ruled out," Connelly said.

CNN's Sara Smart, Isa Kaufman-Geballe and Tanika Gray contributed to this report.

