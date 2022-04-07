I still have a decade before entering what many people consider to be middle age, but much of my existence is suggesting that if I’m not already there, my journey to mid-adulthood is rapidly approaching.
Hangovers, once only induced by quaffing liters of liquor and remedied with nothing more than a bit of caffeine and ibuprofen, now last longer than state legislative sessions.
Not too long ago, I could spend hour after hour pushing my body to its physical limits through sports and not blink an eye. But I recently spent a few hours playing semi-competitive tennis and was so sore that blinking my eyes was about all the muscular energy I could muster for three days.
Conversations with friends used to center around reliving wild nights, bedroom encounters and free-wheeling decisions. Now, they’re focused on mortgage rates, the intricacies that exist in varying types of potting soil and how to remove beefaroni stains from your child’s clothes.
It’s not all bad. I thoroughly love the fact that being tired is now a perfectly understandable reason to leave a party early. My priorities are less about having a raucous time and more about being a good husband and father. And my recent discovery of athletic pants over jeans or slacks has been life-altering for my overall level of comfort.
I am still far from ready to leave my youth, though. And the perfect way to curtail the march to middle age is a week in a 2022 Hyundai Veloster N.
This hot hatchback, now the only available form of the Veloster, is the embodiment of youth with an engine. And at $33,595, it provides serious performance bang for the buck.
Its sizeable and aggressively styled rear wing, 19-inch wheels, large rear diffuser, side sills and coffee-can dual exhausts speak to the soul of someone who sees no issue having his mattress directly on the floor. Its stiff, sporty ride quality is tuned for those only interested in gardening if it results in something they can smoke. The N’s high-growl engine note is pervasive even at lower speeds, sure to be the ire of the HOA but a welcome soundtrack to those who prefer drum and bass over steel drums and brass.
These elements celebrate the spirit of youth, but the N really becomes a juvenile joyrider when you plant your right foot into the firewall.
Motivated by a 2-liter, twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder, the N serves up a sprightly 275-hp and 260 ft-lbs. of torque that will scoot the Veloster from 0-60 in just over five seconds. Grunt is consistent throughout the power band, turbo lag isn’t perceptible and the engine is eager to chase the red line. This is a turbo four perfectly suited for a hot hatch.
Shifts from the dual-clutch automatic transmission are rapid, and drivers can still take some control with standard paddle shifters. But I think it is written into the laws of hot hatchbacks (or at least it should be) that you must opt for the six-speed manual transmission. It’s not only an economic move with $1,500 in savings over the automatic, the manual offers short throws and a smooth clutch pedal to motivate drivers to make every drive a hot lap.
The N’s party piece is its staggering levels of grip, not just for a front-wheel drive car, but overall. With adaptive dampers, sticky Pirelli P Zero summer tires and torque-vectoring control, the Veloster hunkers down and stays well planted through corners, boosted by its heavy steering that is full of feel and feedback.
The adolescent approach to the Veloster is especially present in the “N” driving mode. The exhaust will crackle and pop, the suspension stiffens even further, and when using launch mode, the front tires feel like they are trying to contain a rabid animal from attacking. Models fitted with the dual-clutch transmission also get a turbocharge over-boost feature — dubbed “Grin Shift” — that briefly increases peak torque for hard acceleration.
The Veloster N puts driving performance and pleasure at the forefront of all it does, ticking all the boxes an enthusiastic wants from the youthful portion of their psyche. But for those who are no longer simply hell-bent on having a good time above all else, there are the practical, day-to-day considerations of the N.
The Veloster’s generous cargo area is surprisingly pragmatic given its small stature. There is also a long list of standard features, including a host of driver’s aids, and the infotainment system is easy to navigate.
However, having just three doors limits access to the rear seats if you should have a car seat of any kind. Though two average-sized adults can fit in the rear, I suggest they be madly in love as they will be on top of one another.
The rigid ride quality is certainly appreciated while thrashing back roads, but it is always stiff no matter the driving mode, so a commute over anything but glass-smooth tarmac will send your lower back into middle age far before the rest of your body. The engine note, one of the finest sounding four-cylinders available, is appreciable, but also incessant. Not a welcome aspect when you’re trying to shake the third day of your hangover.
The Veloster’s “N-terior” also makes its affordability more obvious with some low-rent materials and veined plastic.
Twenty-year-old me would have easily looked beyond these issues, but it is increasingly harder to ignore them as I mature.
But planting my right foot down in the Veloster N on an undulating road is all I need to reinstate that I’m no old man, after all.
