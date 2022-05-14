The Mercedes GLE Class, formerly the M Class, has been around since pop radio stations were contractually obligated to play Hanson’s “MMMBop” and Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping” each at least six times per hour.
But since that summer in which we all tried to work out what the Spice Girls meant by, “If you want to be my lover, you’ve got to get with my friends,” Mercedes no longer sits with few competitors in the luxury SUV market. While much of its competition can be had for a lower price, the GLE’s sumptuous and spacious cabin, ample creature comforts and driver’s aids, poised demeanor and off-road chops, now mostly a rarity even among SUVs, continues the original mainstream luxury SUV’s strong standing in the market.
There are a range of GLE’s available, but those looking for a family hauler should consider the 350 or 450 models over the sport-tuned AMG GLE 53 or the now near impossible-to-find 580.
The GLE 350 is motivated by a turbocharged four-cylinder serving up 255-hp and 273-foot-pounds of torque. The base engine has adequate pep and will power the 350 from 0-60 in a respectable seven seconds.
Those wanting more power, and surprisingly enough, more fuel efficiency, should go for the 450 with its turbocharged, inline-six engine with 362-hp and gutsy 369 lb.-ft. of torque. The inline-six is coupled with Mercedes’ EQ Boost mild hybrid system that provides added grunt when accelerating and softens the usual kickback from an auto start/stop feature. The 450 has ample power in all driving situations and feels effortless in its delivery, charging the GLE from a stop to 60 in 5.5 seconds.
Despite its significantly higher power output, the EQ Boost system allows the 450 to go farther on a full tank. The 450 is rated for 20 combined mpg, slightly higher than the 350 with either standard rear or optional all-wheel drive. The 450 is standard with 4MATIC, Mercedes lingo for all-wheel drive.
Both engines are bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission that serves up supremely smooth gear changes in city driving and rapid shifts in sporty driving modes.
My tester was fitted with the optional AIRMATIC air-spring suspension ($1,710) which replaces coil springs at all four corners. The air suspension lends itself to a supple ride while keeping the GLE planted in corners despite its heft. However, the smooth ride quality is hampered by the optional 21-inch tires, which eagerly transfer bumps to passengers.
The AIRMATIC suspension helps to retain the GLE’s off-road capability. The GLE can be manually or automatically lifted to give 11-inches of ground clearance. While I wasn’t able to test this feature, the air suspension will also bounce and rock individual wheels to help remove the GLE from deep ruts or other sticky situations off the beaten path.
A downside in piloting the GLE comes from its lifeless steering. While this isn’t uncommon in many SUV family haulers, the Mercedes’ rack is especially disappointing given the 450’s propensity to tackle corners, and there is entirely too much of dead zone just off center.
The GLE’s listless steering is compensated by its spacious, upmarket cabin. All materials are top-notch and pleasing to both the eyes and hands. The dash and center console layout will be familiar to those in Mercedes fandom with two 12.3-inch screens serving as the instrument cluster and infotainment display, a “clickable” touchpad controller and a deck of buttons and knobs for inputs. There is also convenient redundancy for common controls like radio volume, which can be operated on the steering wheel or on the center stack. The touchpad takes quite a lot of getting used to, though, and isn’t nearly as intuitive as the iDrive controller found in the BMW X5.
All models come with generous standard features, including wireless charging, ambient interior lighting, five USB ports, navigation, 19-inch wheels, SiriusXM Radio and Mercedes’ MBUX Voice Control system, which allows for extensive inputs like navigation or climate control settings by saying, “Hey Mercedes.”
There are also standalone options like a panoramic roof, augmented reality video for navigation, a Burmester surround sound audio system, heated second-row seats and four-zone climate control. Additional features, like massaging seats, are tempting, but require other options that will quickly increase the price. My GLE 450 for the week added $11,000 in options for an as-tested price of $74,855 but came with plenty of frills and added safety features, including the Driver Assistance Plus Package suite of active driver’s aids.
The GLE’s cabin is spacious for both front and rear seat passengers. Ample head, leg and shoulder room in the back can easily accommodate adults.
Those who need to haul more people can add the 3rd-Row Seat Package ($2,100) that includes, you guessed it, a third row of seats along with power second-row seats and two USB ports for rear passengers. While my tester was not fitted with this option, I have to imagine the third row can offer no better than a tight squeeze. However, the GLE’s 33.3-cubic-feet of cargo space behind the second row is among the best in class in the midsized luxury market.
Unlike 25 years ago, the GLE faces stiff competition from the likes of the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and more-affordable alternatives like the Genesis GV80, Cadillac XT5…the list goes on and on. But the GLE’s vanguard status isn’t all on which it must rely. With its practicality, sportiness, comfort and rich amenities, it should be on the short list for those shopping in the market it spearheaded.
