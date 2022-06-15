As a father in his 30s who recently moved to a large, HOA-covenanted neighborhood with a landscaping budget that dwarfs the annual spending of some small Georgia cities, it seemed only logical that my next step would be adopting tennis as my new hobby. Which is to say, my new pastime has become drinking beer on a tennis court while occasionally swinging a racket.
I recently joined my neighborhood’s ALTA men’s tennis team, where I have the extremely important role of morale booster. No matter how badly my teammates perform on the court, they can still look at my performance and say, “At least I’m not as bad as that guy.”
As I continue to learn the sport, my experienced teammates and competitors dismiss my shots with the ease of stirring broth. I can throw everything I have at them in my limited arsenal, but I’m no match for their proficiency. I may make them hustle a bit, but they are far from challenged.
In this not-very-creative analogy, my teammates are the M4 Competition. I am a public road.
With over 500 horsepower on tap and grip levels that can relocate internal organs, the hottest product of the 4 Series ridicules each test a public street can throw its way, along with their posted speed limits, with the vigor of a grade-school bully. The Competition seems to only drives through corners with its sublime powerplant simply erasing the straights. And once it hits those turns, it brushes off sweeping bends, hairpins and quick undulations as easily as my tennis foes handle my returns. Well, the returns I don’t launch over the fence, anyway.
Public roads are simply no competition, pun intended, for the M4.
The Competition’s fury begins with its twin-turbocharged inline six, which offers a notable 503-hp, 30 more horses than the standard M4. Ample torque — 479-foot-pounds from 2,750 to 5,500 rpm — is also on tap to blast the Competition from 0-60 in a neck-snapping 3.4 seconds in all-wheel drive models (3.9 with RWD).
The twin-turbo powerplant combines brutality and silkiness in its hustle. There is a bomb of power when you bury the noisy pedal, but the horizon arrives (quickly) through a smooth and consistent blitz. It will be difficult to keep an eye on the digital speed limit display in the gauge cluster given the onslaught of acceleration, but drivers should ensure they do so. The inline-six hits triple-digit speed with a fervor that suggests the white lines of the road its sizeable grille snorts up were a different substance altogether.
Ample grunt is on tap at any speed to flash past other road users. The only thing the Competition won’t pass is a gas station. Its combined mpg rating is 19 miles, but good luck to any driver who has the self-control to abstain from planting their right foot into the firewall constantly and can actually achieve that figure.
To paraphrase a popular idiom, with great power comes great fuel bills.
New for ’22, the Competition can send power to all four wheels in xDrive models. Its fully variable torque distribution is rear-biased, but when the bends go tight, the system will send additional power to the front. Those who are brave enough can also turn off stability control and only send power to the rear wheels if the urge to turn its Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires into atmosphere, a task about as difficult as sliding your foot into a sandal.
With its active differential and suspension, sticky rubber, quick, communicative steering and all-wheel drive system, the Competition’s staggering levels of grip require a track to truly stretch its legs.
This was understood by BMW’s engineers who have fitted a mind-numbing quantity of ways to customize its performance. There are the typical adjustments, like comfort and sport driving modes, but the M4 takes it further by offering vast levels of customization. Drivers can extensively adjust throttle, brake and steering feel, transmission aggressiveness, all-wheel drive settings, adaptive damper settings or turn up the volume on the inline-six’s decent but not overly dramatic exhaust note.
Frankly, the dizzying ways to configure the Competition seems to be overkill, especially outside of a hot track. But for those who have the better part of a day to fine-tune all these settings, there are two “M” buttons atop the thick steering wheel that will revert to custom settings on the fly.
The Competition’s need for a track to live to its full potential is apparent with some of the available options, including carbon ceramic brakes for $8,150. The standard brakes still have plenty of stopping force, though, enough to save the life of a squirrel during my week behind the wheel.
Buyers can also outfit their Competition’s cabin with M carbon fiber bucket seats ($3,800), which practically invoke claustrophobia with their ability to hold drivers in place. They even include what I can only describe as crotch bolstering, a raised portion of carbon fiber that prevents your legs from sliding side-to-side. For those of the male species, I strongly suggest keeping this in mind before you plop down hard into the driver’s seat.
These track-day focused aspects of the Competition seem superfluous for those who don’t have a membership to a driving club, but that’s not to say the M4 can’t be driven in everyday situations. Ride quality is comfortable enough for the daily commute, and all those aforementioned adjustable settings can make the Competition no harder to drive than a family sedan. There’s also a surprisingly usable back seat with deep buckets that provide adequate headroom for adults and a satisfactorily sized trunk.
The cabin also features all the creature comforts and upscale quality expected of a premier BMW model, with styling that conforms to most of the manufacturer’s range.
What separates the M4 from the rest of BMW’s lineup is, of course, that gaping maw of a grille. There has been much talk of the 4 Series’ new front fascia since it was introduced, but I can imagine no better fit for its dramatic appearance than the thrilling Competition.
The M4 Competition is a blast to drive, even if it isn’t particularly challenged by standard roads. And, at least personally, it’s a revelation. I now know why my neighborhood’s team wanted me, someone with the all the tennis skills of a toaster, to join — they get to practice against me. And it’s a hell of a lot of fun to dominate a potential challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.