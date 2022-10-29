A subcompact crossover should not be this stable and still ready to give more speed while traveling 100 mph, I thought. Then I considered I should probably not be thinking about such things so intently while driving said subcompact crossover at triple-digit speeds, even if the road was closed to traffic.
So, I dismissed these sensible, car-reviewing thoughts, and instead put on my metaphorical hooligan trousers, planted my right foot into the 2022 Hyundai Kona N’s firewall and threw it around some corners.
And it was a hell of a lot more fun than thinking about what made it so fun to drive, and instead just enjoying the experience.
The Kona N is, in a roundabout way, is the hot hatchback of the future, at least one that still relies on internal combustion. With its small footprint, look-at-me styling, smile-inducing performance and everyday pragmaticism, this subcompact crossover is everything I look for in a hot hatchback. This one just happens to be wearing stilettos, and it appeals to a larger swath of the general car-buying population thanks to its crossover designation.
Underneath a hood with triple intakes, the Kona N is powered by the same turbocharged, 2-liter four-cylinder in the equally fun Elantra N. With 276-hp on tap and the appropriately named “Grin Shift” feature, which adds an additional 10 horsepower for up to a 20 second burst, the Kona N brings legitimate speed to the subcompact party. It’ll hustle from a stop to 60 mph in under five seconds, and with the responsiveness of dual-clutch transmission, its full grunt is available at any speed.
While a true hot hatch would have a lever next to the driver’s right leg for shifting, the dual-clutch comes with Track Sense Shift to enhance spirited drives, even if you haven’t selected Sport or full-bore “N” driving mode. And for those who still want some control, the Kona N comes with sizeable paddle shifters.
Around corners, the little crossover beguiles its higher-than-a-hatch center of gravity, and a limited slip differential keeps understeer well in check, no small task with up to 286 ponies of power.
While carving corners or chasing the horizon — quickly — the N’s dual-exhaust, with tips that rival small coffee cans, will serenade passengers and passersby with a low growl.
The Kona N is on onslaught to the senses. For better or worse.
In “N” mode, the suspension is stiff enough to send you liver into your neck over moderate bumps. The exhaust’s soundtrack can be an infernal nuisance on everyday jaunts and doesn’t help a cabin already racked with wind and tire noise at highway speeds. The brakes, which are extremely effective at bringing the Kona to a quick stop, are incredible grabby at low speeds. In stop-and-go traffic, others might think you are enjoying a bit of heavy metal and headbanging along.
Then again, when the traffic eases or the road goes all twisty, these are easy sacrifices to make.
When you must keep the N in check, it is still a Kona underneath, providing small but convenient practicality.
Front passenger space is roomy enough, and the rear seats will accommodate two average-sized adults if they don’t mind a bit of self-scrunching. A generous 19-cubic feet of storage space is offered behind the rear row with a narrow but deep center console.
The Kona N is fitted with a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.3-inch touchscreen and operates Hyundai’s intuitive and attractive infotainment system. There are rows of easy-to-use traditional switchgear for climate controls or to change the tunes on the eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
The all-black cabin isn’t particularly attractive and is fitted with plenty of hard plastics unbecoming of a $36,000 subcompact, but Hyundai was likely banking everyone would be looking out the windshield as the N races along, anyway.
I certainly was.
The Kona N is a spirited, fun little subcompact that provides some bit of hot-hatch fun in an automotive landscape rapidly erasing the segment. Hyundai is partly to blame for the hot hatch’s recent demise, sending its Veloster and the Elantra GT hatch to the big scrapyard in the sky. But so long as they keep making the Kona with nearly 300 horsepower and plenty of sporty equipment under its aggressively styled body to take advantage, it’s okay by me.
