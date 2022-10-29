A subcompact crossover should not be this stable and still ready to give more speed while traveling 100 mph, I thought. Then I considered I should probably not be thinking about such things so intently while driving said subcompact crossover at triple-digit speeds, even if the road was closed to traffic.

So, I dismissed these sensible, car-reviewing thoughts, and instead put on my metaphorical hooligan trousers, planted my right foot into the 2022 Hyundai Kona N’s firewall and threw it around some corners.

Joe Parker is a lifelong north Georgia resident and a graduate of Georgia State University. Parker has served as an automotive journalist since 2018 and is the previous editor of the Milton Herald.