Joe Parker is a lifelong north Georgia resident and a graduate of Georgia State University. Parker has served as an automotive journalist since 2018 and is the previous editor of the Milton Herald.

The Hyundai Kona is a substantial player in the subcompact SUV market, delivering attractive styling, generous amenities, an agreeable price and a driving experience that isn’t the typical doldrums of the segment. Fortunately, those strong points carry over when you swap out its gas-powered engine for a battery pack.

The Kona Electric has been slightly updated for 2022 with a new nose that replaces the “dimpled” front fascia — which was designed to align with the grille of the gas-powered model — with a sleeker appearance and horizontal character line reminiscent of its fellow Hyundai EV, the Ioniq 5. The rear fascia has also been slightly tweaked alongside a new taillamp design.

Large-44708-2022KonaElectric.jpg
Large-50077-2022KonaElectric.jpg
Large-44712-2022KonaElectric.jpg
Large-44703-2022KonaElectric.jpg
Large-44724-2022KonaElectric.jpg
Large-44727-2022KonaElectric.jpg

