Not long ago, the thought of comparing a Kia to BMW, Audi or Mercedes-Benz models would be akin to equating kimchi to kartoffelknödel. But in 2018, Kia debuted the Stinger and took direct aim at its Teutonic competition with a sleek, stylish sport sedan, the German’s bread-and-butter.
Four years on, the Stinger remains the more affordable, non-German alternative to the segment, taking much of the sought-after attributes of its rivals without being a complete doppelganger.
The Stinger isn’t as composed as some of its counterparts during spirited driving and doesn’t have quite the level of sophistication in its cabin. But it still offers plenty of driving verve, an upscale appearance and large doses of tech and creature comforts at a significantly lower price point.
The Stinger has been refreshed for 2022, starting with sporting Kia’s new logo and restyled exterior lighting. Bigger, quad exhaust tips have been fitted along with new metallic interior trim pieces and adjustable ambient lighting.
With an alluring fastback roofline, aggressive grille, side and hood vents, a long wheelbase and attractively styled rear overhang, the Stinger is certainly a looker.
The updates for 2022 go beyond appearance with a revamped engine lineup. The previous standard powerplant, a 2-liter turbo four, has been replaced by a 2.5-liter turbo, upping the base Stinger’s horsepower considerably from 255 to 300 ponies. The twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 — fitted to GT1 and GT2 models — remains unchanged, but a new variable exhaust system minutely increases power to 368-hp. That variable exhaust system provides a throaty roar that won’t necessarily stir the soul, but it is appreciated without being so loud to cause a nuisance.
While I haven’t had a go with the base engine, the twin turbo V6 is a gem. The Stinger pulls through its powerband consistently, underscored by its 368-foot-pounds of torque peaking from 1,300 all the way to 4,500 rpm. The V6 will hustle the Stinger from 0-60 in 4.7 seconds, and ample grunt is on tap at any speed.
Some brouhaha has been made about the Stinger’s lack of agility when thrashing it through corners, but that’s not to say the Kia isn’t athletic. It certainly is. But it seems to reach the grip threshold more readily than some German sport sedans, feeling twitchy with mid-corner bumps, double-apex turns or when powering through a corner. Then again, this also means to notice the difference you must practically be driving at the edge of its capability, something most people aren’t going to do even while attacking a twisty bit of tarmac on a public road.
So, the Stinger may not be the best choice for a commuter that doubles as a track day toy, but there was plenty of athleticism in my GT2 tester, which comes standard with an electronically controlled suspension, launch control and a limited slip differential (RWD models only).
The Stinger is fitted with standard rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is an option in all trims.
Steering is appreciably hefty and provides adequate “feel” with quick responses. The Brembo brakes, fitted to all models, are grabby at lower speeds, but their strong stopping power is welcome on a spirited sprint. All models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters. The eight-speed is smooth around town and at speed, providing practically seamless and rapid gear changes.
GT2 models are also fitted with side-bolstered seats which automatically stiffen to keep you in place in Sport driving mode.
Though it takes direct and purposeful analysis to decipher that the Stinger isn’t quite as composed in attack mode against its German rivals, it is easy to see the Kia’s strong value-for-dollar.
The Stinger is more practical with its spacious cargo area, room for four and cavernous center console. Cabin materials are of high quality, but just a bit short of the posh trims of the Germans. Wind and tire noise are also more audible in the Kia.
In any trim, the Stinger undercuts the price of the competition significantly with loads of standard features. GT1 models come with heated front seats, a 12-way adjustable driver’s seat wrapped in leather, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, navigation-based smart cruise control and an extensive suite of active driver’s aids at $44,965. Buyers would need to dish out an additional about 15 grand for a similarly powered and equipped BMW 440i or Audi S5 Sportback.
Is that savings worth sacrificing a little performance when pushing a sport sedan to its limits, a bit more wind noise and a slightly less luxurious interior? I certainly believe so.
But then again, it’s not just about that, is it?
No, a Kia badge doesn’t hold the same prestige as the four rings of Audi, the three-pointed star of Mercedes or the BMW roundel when pulling up to the country club. But Mr. or Mrs. Stinger-driver are the players who can still bomb a ball down the fairway without the aid of the latest $500 driver from a prolific club manufacturer.
The Stinger was aimed at disrupting Germany’s dominance, and practical oligarchy, on the luxury sport sedan market, and it has certainly succeeded. Not everyone will be swayed, but the Kia undeniably offers strong competition, with serious bang for the buck, against its competition.
And with about 10,000 sold each year since its arrival, it does have an uncommonness that makes it cool in its own right.
The German manufacturers know how to make a strong, upscale sport sedan. But the Stinger shows, that so do the Koreans.
