Powered by a big and thirsty V8. Ample passenger space for the first and second row. A well-appointed but dull cabin. High ground clearance and matching step-in height. A supple ride, but only on already smooth roads. Significant towing capability. Bulky dimensions. Vague driving feel. A transmission reluctant to downshift. Prominent body roll in corners.
While these attributes line up with many modern half-ton trucks in their top trims, I am, in fact, describing the 2022 Infiniti QX80 — you know, in case the headline wasn’t a spoiler.
The largest of Infiniti’s SUV lineup, and a bulky offering even in the large luxury SUV market, the QX80 was introduced in 2011 and hasn’t undergone a significant redesign since. That factoid is obvious in many ways, and it means the Infiniti isn’t nearly as compelling the competition.
Continuing the theme of minor revamping of its lifetime, 2022 models have a revised center stack that has done away with the dual-screen setup in favor of a modern 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The controls, which previously flanked the lower screen, have been streamlined, and there is a retractable cubby that houses a standard wireless charging pad.
Though these upgrades are notable for everyday use, the rest of the QX80 remains unchanged, and therein lies the issue.
All models are motivated by a 5.6-liter V8 serving up 400-horses of smooth and predictable power. Acceleration is admirable for moving the QX80’s heft, and the exhaust lets out a hearty growl that suggests a sport sedan more than a family hauler.
However, the elephant in the room is its lavish thirst for fuel. Where efficiency is concerned, the QX80 is, well, awful. Rear-wheel drive models are rated for just 16 combined mpg, and lower that figure by a mile for 4WD models. Even for a large SUV, those ratings are just no longer acceptable, especially when filling up with premium grade at a price-per-gallon that rivals some fast-food meals.
The seven-speed automatic transmission shifts with relative subtlety, but it is reluctant to downshift when you put your foot down hard to pass, hindering the V8’s ample grunt.
Though full-sized SUVs aren’t known for being corner carvers — with the exception of the AMG GLS 63, Cadillac Escalade V-Series or the BMW X7 M50i — the QX80 struggles when rounding bends at speeds that are entirely legal.
The steering is vague, the brake pedal is spongy and body roll is significant. Its tendency to lean in corners would be a bit more acceptable if ride quality was exceptional. But it isn’t. The suspension is stiff over bumps and potholes, and somehow, also floaty, feeling more like a heavy-duty truck with an empty bed.
It’s high step-over and lift-over height also suggest “truck.”
The infotainment system, which now runs through a single display instead of the previous dual-screen setup that easily flummoxed this reviewer, is predominantly easy to use, but there are some annoyances. For instance, the system was slow to respond in many instances, and the requirement to engage two controls just to scroll through satellite radio stations was maddening.
Though it sports a new center stack, the cabin looks outdated and uninspired with many controls clearly picked from Nissan’s parts bin. The Infiniti also lacks some features one would expect to find in a luxury SUV, including a panoramic sunroof or head-up display.
Now, before you think I’ve simply locked the QX80 in the stocks for a good flogging, it does have its strong suits.
It is extremely spacious throughout, with room to stretch for both front and mid-row passengers. And while the rear seats won’t seat adults comfortably, they are fine for kids or in a pinch. Cargo room is also ample. While some full-sized SUVs offer what is basically a parcel shelf of storage behind the third row, the QX80 can still swallow many daily cargo needs behind its rear seats.
Though dated, the cabin does sport supple leather and high-touch surfaces are made with soft materials.
The Infiniti also leads the class in towing — it’s rated for up to 8,500 pounds with in either RWD or 4WD models, and all are fitted with trailer sway control.
Its $71,995 starting price is also the lowest among all full-sized luxury SUVs. Entry-level Luxe models are generously equipped with 20-inch wheels, LED lighting, a power liftgate, moonroof, leather-seating, heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, a 13-speaker Bose audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot and navigation. Standard safety features include intelligent cruise control, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert, a blind-spot “intervention” system, a surround view monitor and other aids.
Still, the QX80’s pricing presents more issues.
The Premium Select trim, tacks on nearly $5,000, and I can’t figure out why. That seems to be an awfully high price to pay for 22-inch wheels, “Matte Mocha Burl” interior trim and dark chrome exterior trim.
Top-of-the-range Sensory models do add quite a few niceties like ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, 17-speaker Bose audio and dual, 8-inch entertainment screens with HMDI and USB inputs for mid-row passengers. But topping $83,000 puts Sensory models thousands above the starting prices for better overall three-row SUVs, like the Escalade, Mercedes GLS or BMW X7. And those will cost you less at the pumps, and in daily frustrations.
The QX80 is simply far less refined overall than its rivals, and its age is certainly showing. Infiniti recently completely revamped the QX60, the 80’s smaller sibling, and it’s time the big boy gets a similar treatment. Until then, it will continue to trail the pack.
