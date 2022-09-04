Testing cars is a great way to be reminded you’d prefer to be a notch or two higher socioeconomically. Having the experience to regularly drive six-figure cars for a week at a time is an experience not many get, but it also instates a bit of jealousy when can’t afford to actually put your name on their titles.
So, when a car comes along that provides legitimate performance, a barrel of laughs, real-world practicality and is in a price bracket that most can actually afford, it’s certainly worth taking note. And the new Hyundai Elantra N is just such an offering.
The Elantra N joins the upper echelon of performance among sport-compacts, closely matching power and performance with the Subaru WRX and VW Jetta GLI. But the Hyundai does so at an agreeable price point of just over $33,000. And that equals serious bang for your buck and smile-per-mile value.
Everything about the N screams sportiness. Its cabin layout is driver-focused with heavily bolstered sport seats and a bevy of readouts to gauge performance. The steering is hefty, the brakes work with near-violent efficiency and the ride certainly stiff enough to remind you it’s meant to carve corners. There active exhaust is omnipresent under acceleration and crackles when you give the noisy pedal a break. There is also a traditional emergency brake for trips into hooliganism. And in what has become a rarity, there is a third pedal and a lever to the driver’s right meant for throwing.
These elements all add up to create an atmosphere of redline chasing, and when you do so, the Elantra does not disappoint.
The Elantra N shares its engine with other “N” offerings from Hyundai, a 2-liter turbocharged flat-four that can also be found in the Kona N and Veloster N. The powerplant offers a notable 276-hp in the upper range with plenty of low-end torque with 289 foot-pounds from 2,100-4,700 rpm.
The engine is a standout, providing quick throttle responses and consistent force through the rev range. It also encourages drivers to keep their right foot down with maximum hustle beginning at 5,500 rpm. The active exhaust also helps in that regard.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard fare, and thought I consider myself a purist, the optional dual-clutch automatic transmission should not be dismissed. Not only does it provide lightning quick changes in sporty driving modes, its simply faster. The Elantra N will hustle from a stop to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds with the dual-clutch, while even the most skilled clutch-wranglers will struggle to come in near six seconds. Paddle shifters are standard with the dual-clutch, but left to its own devices, the DCT serves up smart transitions in all driving modes.
The dual-clutch also offers a “Grin Shift” feature which makes available an extra 10-hp by increasing boost pressure. I have forever been annoyed by movies in which a driver in a car chase scene suddenly “finds” an extra gear and pulls away from the chaser. “Grin Shift,” in a way, makes that a reality.
The Grin Shift button is featured on the steering wheel alongside two “N Mode” buttons, which puts the Elantra on its haunches with the sportiest settings for the steering, suspension and transmission.
Hyundai has fitted a bevy of upgrades to improve the handling and overall performance of the Elantra N, including an electronically controlled limited slip differential, torque-feedback rack-mounted power steering, 14.2-inch brake rotors, sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and other upgrades.
In short, it has worked.
When the tarmac goes twisty, the N provides supreme handling prowess, so much so drivers will question that power is only sent to the front wheels.
Torque steer, which could be problematic on the Veloster N, has been tamed in the Elantra. When pushing, it stays firmly planted through twisty bits, when accelerating through corners, under braking and even over mid-corner bumps with the suspension dismissing understeer.
Steering is appreciably heavy with notable feedback and quick turn-in. Braking force is consistent and generous.
The Elantra N rewards drivers who allow it to stretch its legs, and its road-handling and feel inspire confidence. So much so, I thrashed the Hyundai along the same curvy road that caused my first car to go to the big scrapyard in the sky 17 years ago. Telephone poles have serious stopping power, in case you wondered, but I had qualms in pushing the Elantra N through its paces along the personally infamous road.
The Elantra’s looks adds to the drama with an aggressively styled rear wing, a red lip spoiler and side valances and blacked-out sections of the front and rear ends. The standard Elantra’s unconventional character lines and angular styling cues are polarizing, but they look far more fitting with the N’s exterior additions.
For everyday usability, the N aligns with the standard Elantra’s compact but practical layout. There is adequate space for front and rear passengers and a spacious trunk. There are also a generous amount of standard features, including leather-trimmed and microsuede front sport seats that are heated, dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless charging and other creature comforts. Notable driver’s aids include forward collision avoidance, smart cruise control with stop-and-go, lane keep assist and blind-spot/rear cross-traffic avoidance assist.
Of course, there are some downsides to the using the Elantra N on the daily trek. Its sport suspension is unforgiving over road imperfections, the heavily bolstered sports seats aren’t ideal for longer trips, the dual-clutch transmission can be clunky and the brakes grabby at low speeds and wind noise is pervasive in the cabin. Fuel efficiency is also slightly lackluster at 25 combined mpg, below the WRX’s rating of 26 combined mpg and far below the Jetta GLI’s 34 miles. While much of the cabin’s materials are nice-enough, some are substandard hard plastics.
But these negatives are easily dismissed when the N finds an open section of road. It has been purpose-built for enthusiasts, and as such a person, I would gladly deal with these niggles to enjoy its exceptional performance.
And I realistically could considering its price. With just one trim and only one major upgrade available — the dual-clutch transmission for $1,500 — the Elantra N rings in under $35,000.
The Elantra N has made its debut in stunning fashion, offering legitimate, impressive performance in pragmatic package that doesn’t break the bank. And perhaps even more importantly, it’s just flat-out fun.
The gotta-have-it factor is strong with this one.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.