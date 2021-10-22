When I was a freshman in high school, I was completely and totally enamored with a classmate in the way only someone who has never actually experience romantic love can be.
After making my feelings known, she told me that she fancied me a bit as well. But in a devastating turn of events, she explained that she “had to be physically attracted” to a potential suitor, and my pudgy physique and the ridiculous sideburns — which I wore proudly because, hey, I finally had facial hair — just didn’t budge her attractiveness meter.
Essentially, I was told I have a good personality, but that didn’t make up for the fact I had all the attractiveness of an open wound.
Oof.
As ravaged as I was at the time at this news, it served as a valuable life lesson — what it must be like to be the 2021 BMW 4-Series and judged predominately by your looks.
From most angles the new 4-Series is generally attractive and restrained. But its front fascia is anything but subtle.
BMW have swollen the 4’s kidney grille to preposterous portions. The front looks like it was inspired by some sci-fi video game in which the antagonist is a cyborg beaver.
The 4-Series’ grille could down in automotive history as a big styling gamble that failed miserably, like the Pontiac Aztec or the Ford Edsel. Or maybe a decade from now, the 4’s fascia will show it was ahead of the times. But if the inquisitive and scrunched-face looks my M440i tester received is any indication, it will certainly take some time for people to come around to is countenance.
And while I’m no fan of that grille, I do have to commend BMW on breaking out of the bland styling that plagues most modern sedans and coupes.
So, the 4-Series’ fascia is like my ludicrous sideburns my freshman year of high school — too outlandish not to notice. But, does the Beamer still have a good personality to make up for its hugely polarizing looks?
Well, that depends on your personality.
If you want a Sunday cruiser coupe or convertible, the 4-Series fits the bill. It has a modern, upscale, attractive and mostly user-friendly cabin. The interior layout is almost a twin of the 3-Series with plenty of intuitively stacked buttons and BMW’s shrewd iDrive system with a standard 8.8-inch touchscreen and 5.1-inch color display in the gauge cluster (a 10.25-inch screen and fully digital gauge cluster are available).
Passenger space is ample for those in the front, and while adults won’t want to go on a long road trip in the back seats, the rear row can still accommodate them. The trunk is also surprisingly spacious.
With adaptive dampening, the M440i provides a mostly supple ride over pockmarked roads, and the cabin does well to mute outside noise.
A host of driver’s aids are standard, and active cruise control with stop and go function, lane-keep assist, a head-up display and other features available, as are a host of other add-ons. Those wanting to dish out for the full 4-Series treatment must be prepared to grease their checkbook. While the M440i starts at $59,495, my well-appointed tester crested the $70,000 mark.
As a daily driver, the M440i provides comfort, positive driving manners and some real-world practicality. However, for those who also want a capable corner carver, the 4 can be a bit of a letdown.
That’s not to say it isn’t quick. The M440i version I tested comes equipped with an absolute gem of an engine, a 3-liter, inline-six offering 382-hp and 369 ft.-lbs. of torque (340i models get a four-cylinder delivering 255-hp). The twin-turbocharged inline six is both sprightly and smooth, charging from a stop to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and up to an electronically controlled top speed of 155 mph. Power is put down rapidly at any speed, and the engine is silky is its quick delivery of grunt throughout the rev range.
Drivers can either let the ubiquitous but still fantastic ZF eight-speed automatic do some smart and well-timed shifting for them, or take control with standard paddle shifters.
While at its best while driver’s plant their right foot down, the 3-liter is still content to leisurely cruise around town or during the daily commute. These are the situations in which it is difficult to fault the 4-Series.
But when the mood strikes and you fancy thrashing it around corners, its non-grille-related flaws begin to appear.
A somewhat common theme among modern BMWs is a lack of genuine steering feel, and the M440i is no exception. In any of the various steering settings, piloting the 4-Series through turns feels like using a subpar force-feedback steering wheel to play a video game — the wheel is quick to turn and there is resistance, but it’s about as authentic and communicative as a series of “1s” and “0s” to your hands.
Despite sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, which are fantastic bits of rubber and deliver impressive grip, the M440i is still prone to understeer.
Like the engine, the standard “M Sport” brakes stand out in a positive way and provide serious stopping power. But around town, they are too grippy and can lead to some jerky stops in traffic.
Overall, the M440i can be almost as polarizing as its grille. Those wanting a luxury coupe with a strong dose of grunt that is still relaxing around town will likely find little fault with the M440i. But those who want their coupe to be as nimble as housefly and make them feel like a part of the experience, rather than a passenger who happens to be sitting in the driver’s seat, the Beamer leaves a bit to be desired.
But for many, none of that matters. They won’t care about the M440i’s fantastic engine, silky ride, luxurious cabin, or even some of its flaws. That grille will be enough to put them off on even considering putting a 4-Series in their garage.
Looks aren’t everything, but they can’t be dismissed, unlike those feelings of despair I experienced as a 15-year-old being told by my crush I wasn’t attractive enough.
I’ve been happily married for five years. She’s single.
Joe Parker is a lifelong north Georgia resident and a graduate of Georgia State University. Parker has served as an automotive journalist since 2018 and is the previous editor of the Milton Herald.
