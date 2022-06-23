The Hyundai Santa Fe continues to be a strong choice in the crowded midsize SUV market, providing notable value, a posh cabin, agreeable driving characteristics, solid practicality and a bevy of sought-after features. While seating is limited to five passengers — there’s no third-row option — the Hyundai delivers choices in powertrains, a wide array of trims and hybridized models that can fit the bill for most seeking an affordable, upmarket and pragmatic family hauler.
The Santa Fe was refreshed for 2021, so there are minimal changes are to ‘22 models. One notable shift is the addition of XRT trim models. Hyundai has showcased its new XRT as a kind of throwback to the days when SUVs were more for taming unchartered paths versus conquering the urban jungle. However, the XRT is nothing more than an appearance package. Everything than can be blacked-out on the exterior is, there are side steps and roof cross rails, but that’s where the ruggedness ends. Buyers still have to dish out $1,700 for all-wheel drive and only the less-powerful engine is offered. No wonder Hyundai says the XRT is designed to “convey” an outdoor lifestyle.
While the XRT doesn’t deliver as a legit off-roader, the Santa Fe still hits all the right boxes for a daily driver.
Buyers have a choice of powertrains dependent on trim— a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a turbocharged powerplant of the same displacement. Fitted to SE, SEL and XRT models, the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter offers 191-hp. Limited and Calligraphy trims come with the turbo engine rated at 281-hp and 311 ft.-lbs. of torque. Both engines are paired with a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.
There is also a hybrid model available that uses a 1.6-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors good for 226-hp and 32-34 combined mpg, besting their gas-only counterparts by 6-8 mpg. A plug-in hybrid Santa Fe is also being offered to select states, but so far, Georgia isn’t one of them.
I have yet to get behind the wheel of a Santa Fe with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter or the hybrid model, but the turbocharged engine provides plenty of pep for all matters of everyday driving. There is plenty of torque on tap for passing at all speeds, and power delivery is smooth and sufficient. FWD is standard, but AWD is available in all gas-only trims and standard in hybrid models.
The eight-speed automatic can be slightly indecisive at lower speeds, leading to some awkwardly timed changes, but in steady acceleration or while cruising above 20 mph it delivers smart and discreet shifts.
For those who need it, the turbocharged engine is rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds with trailer brakes while the standard 2.5-liter is rated for 2,000 pounds.
The Santa Fe may not deliver the most comfortable ride — it’s fairly firm — or the best handling characteristics. However, steering feel and corner composure are well-suited for a midsized SUV and far from troublesome.
What little the Santa Fe loses to its rivals in those categories are quickly erased by its spacious, well-appointed and whisper-quiet cabin.
Fit and finish is top-notch with quality and soft materials on high-touch surfaces, and the elegant design goes beyond what is expected of a non-luxury offering with attractive and modern styling. The center stack is a wonderland for those who, like me, prefer real buttons over their push-capacitive counterparts. There are a bevy of intuitively placed controls that sit just forward the driver’s armrest, providing quick and effortless inputs, and the shift-by-wire setup goes without a gear lever for a seamless presentation.
Hyundai’s infotainment system, while sometimes slow to respond upon start-up, is intuitive.
The front and middle rows provide abundant passenger space with generous legroom in the rear. The Santa Fe also swallows up stuff with an ample 36-cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row with additional storage sprinkled throughout the cabin. There are cubbies in the passenger side of the dashboard and under the center console to add to a moderately sized compartment in the center console. Hyundai also leads the market in wireless charging design with a vertical slot that keeps even the largest of phones secure but out of the way.
Starting prices are solid throughout the Santa Fe range with a generous list of standard features and driver’s aids, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. SEL models provide particular bang for the buck. Starting at $30,745 with destination, SELs are fitted with push-button start, heated front seats and wireless device charging with two options packages available. The Convenience Package ($1,700) tacks on a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, power-folding rear seats, a hands-free liftgate, dual-zone climate control and other features. The Premium Package ($4,060) includes leather seating, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, navigation and Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist feature.
Models with the turbocharged engine do require a significant hike in price — nearly $10,000 from SEL to Limited — but along with the livelier engine, Limited buyers get the contents of the Premium and Convenience packages as standard. My top-trim Calligraphy tester included a quilted leather upholstery, 20-inch wheels and a head-up display.
Any way you slice it, the Santa Fe is a leading contender among midsize, two-row SUVs. It should be on the short list for those seeking value, practicality, curb-appeal, posh appointments and extensive features. So, um, I guess everyone in that market, then.
