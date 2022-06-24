For years, the Mitsubishi Outlander was mired in mediocrity with an outdated appearance throughout, a low-budget cabin and an infotainment system in need of modernization. It’s main claim to fame was offering a standard third-row of seats, something only the Volkswagen Tiguan could match among compact SUVs. It also had an affordable entry price, but that’s essentially where the positives ended.
However, the Outlander comes onto the 2022 scene with a restyled exterior, a notably improved cabin, upgraded features and adroit handling. And it retains the two feathers in its cap of standard third-row seating and a base price just under $27,000.
It remains to be seen whether buyers will notice the reworked Outlander in a compact SUV market that’s as swollen as a baby’s diaper after an hour in the pool, but the Mitsubishi is at least no longer what it’s inside that diaper.
The Outlander dons many of the same styling cues as its predecessor, including the “Dynamic Shield” grille, but the updates include a bold, muscular look with a sculpted hood, pronounced character and belt lines and a heavy dose of chrome.
Mitsubishi says the Outlander was revamped under the design language of “I-Fu-Do-Do.” That is apparently Japanese for “authentic and majestic,” but saying it out loud makes me feel “giggly” and “immature” in English.
It’s pointed nose certainly isn’t for everyone, and I’m no fan of its elliptical fog lights, which seem out of place among a myriad of hard lines and sharp corners, but the overall look is a serious improvement over bland and aging 2021 models.
The updates are even more drastic in the cabin, where the disjointed and outdated dash has been replaced with a handsome, clean-cut version. The 8- or 9-inch touchscreen (dependent on trim) juts out of the dash, the center console rises to meet analog inputs in the center stack and the steering wheel has been refreshed.
My tester was also fitted with semi-aniline leather upholstery with orange trim with contrast stitching, faux quilted seats and door panels — a nice touch. While some cheaper-feeling materials are present, most surfaces are pleasant to touch, and there is a sturdiness to knobs and buttons.
Mitsubishi’s partnership with Nissan also gives the Outlander a new platform on which to ride, and after a week behind the wheel, it is a significant success. The Outlander has noteworthy agility and is particularly poised during cornering. I attempted to get the Mitsubishi to step out of a line on a sweeping, double-apex turn on a few occasions, but it remained taut. Its impressive road-holding is bolstered by quick steering that is surprisingly communicative for a compact SUV.
Though a great deal of important factors have been improved on the Mitsubishi’s flagship model, some of the negatives carry over — including its powertrain.
The Outlander retains its singular engine option, a naturally aspirated four-cylinder. Its 181-hp is lackluster among the competition, though not terrible, but it becomes an issue when paired with a continually variable transmission (CVT). Around town, the Outlander lacks vigor, but has adequate umph to handle the grocery or school run without any real headaches. But trying to pass on the highway is an exercise in patience — the 40-60 and 50-70 mph acceleration feels as if it could be measured by an egg timer.
The standard third-row seating is a boon for the spec sheet, but it is an advantage that shapes up far better on paper than reality. The rear seats are only usable for children who were fortunate enough to be born with retractable legs — legroom is practically nonexistent — and the miniature seats are only big enough to comfortably accommodate a child who should probably still be in a booster seat. The extremely tall rear headrests also leave a pinhole of rear visibility for the driver.
So yes, the Outlander can seat seven, but not comfortably. It is far better suited to seat five, where adequate passenger space is available in the first and second rows, with a sliding bench in the middle. Even with a third row of seats, the Mitsubishi is behind much of its competition for storage behind the second row at 33-cubic feet, less than the Toyota Rav4, Honda CR-V or Hyundai Tucson.
Though prices have risen along with the Outlander’s standing following the ’22 redesign, it remains one of the more affordable compact crossovers.
Base ES models are equipped with conveniences like wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, remote keyless entry, push-button start and dual-zone climate control. Standard driver’s aids include blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beams, automatic emergency braking and more.
The mid-range SE adds plenty of desirable features, including the larger touchscreen, wireless charging, faux leather upholstery, hands-free liftgate, a surround view camera, adaptive cruise control, 20-inch wheels and heated front seats. This trim also makes available two options packages that offer a Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, large head-up display, heated steering wheel, a digital gauge cluster and other amenities.
For 2022, there are also special trims, the SE Launch Edition and SEL Launch Edition, that add on some of these optional features as standard.
Top-of-the-range SEL models are equipped with genuine leather upholstery, heated middle seats, tri-zone climate control and other niceties, but the Outlander begins to lose its value prospect in this trim, or when decked out with options packages. At its higher price points, it must compete with similarly equipped rivals that are upscale and fun to drive, like the CX-5, or the Tucson and RAV4 that come with more power, traditional transmissions and more cargo space.
A year ago, there would be no real debate on the Outlander versus its competition — the Mitsubishi would be easily dismissed. But the 2022 redesign has made it far more appealing against a long list of competitors.
Its powertrain is disappointing on the highway, some of its exterior styling can be polarizing, it lags on practicality against its fellow compact crossovers and its rare third-row, while convenient, is not suitable for everyday use. Still, the Outlander is now worth consideration for those willing to accept those downsides. It is worth a look for those in the red-hot compact SUV market, and that’s not something that could be said for many years.
