The Mini Cooper S has remained a charmer, delighting drivers with its fun-to-drive, sporty personality and a quirkiness that no other brand can offer. The Cooper S certainly has its downsides, but that won’t necessarily detract from those who are smitten by its charisma.
Though the iconic Mini styling and character remains, the Cooper S has undergone several changes for 2022.
On the outside, the Cooper sports a new “hexagon” front grille, a revised rear bumper, new color options and an available “Multitone” roof that features a cool color gradient from front to back. Standard LED headlights and new wheel designs have also been incorporated into the latest model.
The interior now features an 8.8-inch infotainment screen on all models with an updated operating system, SiriusXM is standard across the range and the steering wheel button layout has been redesigned.
With the added features, hardtop and convertible S models have a $500 higher MSRP than 2021 versions.
Despite these changes, the Cooper S still has its undeniable charm and lovable peculiarities that set it apart from everything else on the road.
The big center dial that once housed the speedo continues to play host to the infotainment screen and is encircled by active ambient lighting. The toggle switches, separated by curved metal, are fun to use and harken back to your childhood memories of being either Goose or Maverick. The clutch and brake pedals are distinctively shaped, the rear turn signals are each half of the Union Jack and there a bevy of ways to add personal styling touches. Each of these small and unique design component gives the Cooper S an idiosyncratic feel and atmosphere that enhances its fun-to-drive character.
No updates were made to the powertrain, chassis or suspension, so the ’22 Mini still has the enjoyable driving characteristics. And, to paraphrase a friend of Snoop Dogg’s, that’s a good thing.
The Cooper S retains its sporty handling and sprightly, turbocharged engine. The 2-liter four-banger offers 189-hp, plenty of get-up-and-go for the little FWD pocket rocket. Power comes on quickly and efficiently through the front wheels, and passing power is prevalent at lower and midrange rpms. That grunt does cut off well short of the Mini’s 6,000-rpm redline, requiring drivers to make earlier shifts that can scrub straight-line speed.
The Mini’s 0-60 time of just over six seconds is no longer notable in an automotive landscape in which even large family cars can break the five-second mark, but those offerings will struggle to match the S’s ability to thrash corners.
It might be a tired cliché to liken the Cooper S to a swollen go-kart, but from behind the wheel, it remains absolutely accurate.
A MacPherson front strut and rear multilink suspension allows the Cooper S to hunker down on tarmac while its new front grille gobbles up corners with ease. The Mini stays taught through twists and is particularly planted while accelerating out of bends, turning its nose up at understeer. Mid-corner braking does little to upset the planted ride. In sport mode, rapid response and marked weight from the steering wheel provide the feedback to encourage deeper dives into corners.
The Mini sparks joy in the fun-to-drive category and in its unparalleled whimsicality, but it’s not all sunshine.
Through curvaceous courses, the suspension’s stiffness is appreciated. But there’s no relief on the daily commute from the rigid ride.
Thankfully the Cooper S still comes with a six-speed manual transmission. Though easy to use, one aspect that isn’t so “mini” is the extended length of its throws, which feel out of place in such a small car.
Otherwise, the Mini moniker holds true. While four-door models and the larger Countryman can be had, the two-door isn’t exactly for drivers who needs to haul more than one passenger. And with just 8.7-cubic feet of cargo area behind the rear seats, the Cooper S will struggle to accommodate the weekly grocery run for a small family.
Front passenger space is accommodating for those of average height, but even young kids will be forced to cuddle up in the rear.
The center console/armrest is about as spacious as a single toaster slot and is a nuisance. When in its down position, it sits too high over the shifter and blocks the parking brake, not something easy to gloss over when driving the manual transmission.
For those who haven’t consumed Apple’s Kool-Aid, Android Auto isn’t available on any trim.
Models start at $27,750, an agreeable price when considering the upscale attributes of the cabin, but that price quickly spikes with options. My tester was outfitted in top-tier Iconic trim, which adds $8,000 for a $36,250 as-tested price. That puts my tester in the same ballpark as the BMW 2-Series, Audi A3, Genesis G70, Mercedes A-Class and Volvo S60. Are those base models as fun to drive and quirky and the Cooper S? No, but they are a hell of a lot more practical and user-friendly.
But so goes all where the Mini is concerned. It’s for those who use their heart, not their head, when they want to park something new in the driveway. And that is certainly not a criticism.
