Joe Parker is a lifelong north Georgia resident and a graduate of Georgia State University. Parker has served as an automotive journalist since 2018 and is the previous editor of the Milton Herald.

Mercedes’ C-Class enters its newest iteration in 2022 with new styling from nose to tail, a host of new amenities and an updated powertrain. Altogether, the C-Class is far more positioned as the compact little brother to Mercedes’ flagship S-Class, providing a similarly rich experience in a smaller package that is far more affordable.

The ’22 C 300 is slightly longer and wider than its predecessor with an increased wheelbase, though passenger space improvements are negligible. Mercedes’ has styled the C with a “cab-backward” design for the appearance of a longer hood and shorter rear overhang, supplemented by a restyled front fascia and sculpted hood. New lighting at both ends and larger front inlets add subtle novelty.

Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021 // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021

Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021, Selenitgrau magno, Leder zweifarbig Sienabraun/Schwarz // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021, selenite grey magno, siena brown/black leather
Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021 // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021

Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021, Selenitgrau magno, Leder zweifarbig Sienabraun/Schwarz // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021, selenite grey magno, siena brown/black leather
Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021 // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021

Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021, Selenitgrau magno, Leder zweifarbig Sienabraun/Schwarz // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021, selenite grey magno, siena brown/black leather
Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021 // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021

Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021, Selenitgrau magno, Leder zweifarbig Sienabraun/Schwarz. Interieur // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021, selenite grey magno, siena brown/black leather. Interior
Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021 // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021

Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021, Selenitgrau magno, Leder zweifarbig Sienabraun/Schwarz. Interieur // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021, selenite grey magno, siena brown/black leather. Interior
Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021 // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021

Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021, Selenitgrau magno, Leder zweifarbig Sienabraun/Schwarz. Interieur // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021, selenite grey magno, siena brown/black leather. Interior

