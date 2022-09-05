Mercedes’ C-Class enters its newest iteration in 2022 with new styling from nose to tail, a host of new amenities and an updated powertrain. Altogether, the C-Class is far more positioned as the compact little brother to Mercedes’ flagship S-Class, providing a similarly rich experience in a smaller package that is far more affordable.
The ’22 C 300 is slightly longer and wider than its predecessor with an increased wheelbase, though passenger space improvements are negligible. Mercedes’ has styled the C with a “cab-backward” design for the appearance of a longer hood and shorter rear overhang, supplemented by a restyled front fascia and sculpted hood. New lighting at both ends and larger front inlets add subtle novelty.
It's still certainly restrained, but the look is more modern and attention-grabbing.
Inside the cabin, Mercedes’ designers have been anything but restrained in the amount of updates.
A swooping center stack stretches from the seats into the tiered dash and through to the door panels, with aircraft-inspired vents ingrained the dash and “floating” door panels and controls.
An 11.9-inch, high-resolution touchscreen dominates the center stack and is slightly angled toward the driver. Gone are the traditional knobs, buttons and Mercedes’ touchpad controller in favor of touchscreen and capacitive controls on the steering wheel and just under the display.
There is also a long list of new technology, including the latest MBUX system with its surprisingly accurate voice assistant, augmented reality navigation and Mercedes’ fingerprint scanner, which can implement personalized driver settings with a quick palm, er, fingerprint reading.
Paired with a buyer’s choice of metallic of open-pore wood trim and 64-color ambient lighting, the C-Class’ cabin appears as “today” as it gets.
Unfortunately, some of these features are a little too “tomorrow” for this modern-day man. The capacitive controls are the steering wheel are difficult to use and are easily hit while traversing town or pulling into a parking space. On more than one occasion I muted the radio, or blasted the speakers out, just by turning. The touchscreen is laid out intuitively and is gorgeous to behold with its crisp colors and beautiful displays, but too many inputs are tied up in the system.
These are relatively minor complaints, but it does showcase the new C’s style over user-friendliness.
The C 300 remains motivated by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine offering 255-hp and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, but it now pairs with a mild hybrid system borrowed from the S-Class and AMG offerings. The hybrid system featured an integrated starter-generator that provides quick bursts of up to 20-hp and nearly 150 pound-feet of torque. It’s a strong pairing, providing ample hustle for everyday driving and enough gusto to have some fun.
A 9G-Tronic automatic transmission also carries over and delivers timely and smooth shifts in Comfort mode but will fire off rapid changes in sporty setups.
Rear-wheel drive is standard, but Mercedes 4MATIC all-wheel drive system is available in all trims for an additional $2,000.
The C 300 delivers strong agility with notable grip and road handling. However, drivers will feel a bit disconnected from the experience with relatively numb steering and a slightly spongy brake pedal.
On the daily commute, the C-Class will iron out most road imperfections, but more aggressive potholes can invoke a wince from passengers.
Effective sound deadening practically mutes the outside world, and there is plenty of room for four adults. The C 300’s 17.9-cubic feet of storage space also beats out rivals such as the BMW 330i and is well ahead of the Audi A4 and Genesis G70.
With a long list of new features, the Merc’s price tag has expectedly spiked. A base, Premium, model now rings in at $44,600, an increase of $1,950 over the 2021 MSRP and about $1,500 to $2,000 more than a 3-Series or A4.
However, the C-Class is well-equipped with notable features including a standard 11.9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, synthetic leather seating, heated front seats and a sunroof. Exclusive ($46,850) models sport ventilated front seats, wireless charging and a Burmester sound system with top-trim Pinnacle ($48,500) versions adding a head-up display and video navigation.
The newest C-Class continues the model’s forte of providing a legit luxury experience that is smaller and more affordable than many of its Benz brothers while the restyling and new technology has thrust the Mercedes far ahead of its rivals for standing on the cutting edge. It can also still carve corners if called upon while providing a relaxing place to be when its time to switch the radio from Metallica to Mozart.
Mind you, it still has it shortcomings, namely occasionally frustrating controls and lifeless steering, but there is no denying the C-Class is still a class leader in the compact luxury segment.
