The Infiniti QX60 has undergone a full redesign for 2022, and like a batter who hasn’t earned a hit in his last 14 plate appearances, it was “due.”
The 2020 QX60 (there was no 2021 model) lacked several modern features, was fitted with an outdated, mundane cabin and cheap-feeling materials with a disappointing continuously variable transmission. The previous gen’s rising character line, escalating beltline and rounded liftgate also gave the QX60 a bit of an “I can’t believe I ate the whole thing” swollenness.
The ’22 QX60 steps to the plate with a completely restyled body and cabin, a traditional automatic transmission replacing the CVT, more desirable features and, despite a higher starting price, good value. It’s still not a grand slam, but the 2022 QX60 has certainly risen from its slump.
The restyling of the QX60 starts on the exterior with the globular cues of the prior model replaced by a more handsome, chiseled appearance. The front fascia sports a larger grille with intricate designs, new vertical vents and more angular headlights. Subtle curves on the hood, doors and into the rear suggest a forward, but not overly aggressive, motion. The rear sports attractive lighting across the liftgate, and a D-pillar underneath the rear glass offers a seamless appearance.
The new QX60 might not be as distinctive as its predecessor in a crowded, SUV-laden parking lot, but on its own, it appears far more composed and dapper.
The same came be said for the cabin.
Gone are the outdated looking controls and mundane dash and displays, all replaced with more modern, attractive alternatives. The dash now swoops outward to meet the driver and is adorned with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The vast array of physical buttons on the previous model have been replaced with a suite of lighted, capacitive controls just beyond a reworked center stack featuring a sleek shift-by-wire gear lever.
The cabin’s refresh is awash with soft and upmarket materials with the top-of-the-range Autograph edition adding quilted stitching on the seats and dash with open pore ash wood trim.
Again, comparing model years, the new QX60 is leaps and bounds ahead of its older sibling.
Though overall passenger volume is down from the 2020 model, the 2022 is still spacious for in the front and middle rows. The mid-row can be decked out with captain’s chairs, and all models get second-row climate controls (for parents with kids who like to mash buttons interminably, there is an override feature in the front).
Infiniti eases the process of jumping into the third row with smartly sliding and folding middle seats, but those in the rear row will still need to be of a smaller stature to find comfort. Cargo space is on the tighter side with the third-row seats erected, but there is a generous 42-cubic feet of space when the back seats folded away (a manual process). For added storage, there is a large cubby under the center stack and a deep center console.
Around town and on the highway the QX60 has a supple ride. It’s tuned far more for comfort over sportiness, though it does excel in the former quality, complemented by Nissan/Infiniti’s supportive and relaxing “zero gravity” front seats. Supreme sound-deadening makes for a whisper-quiet cabin while cruising along the highway.
The new-gen QX60 retains its former powerplant, a 295-hp V6, but it is now paired with a conventional nine-speed automatic, erasing the woes that came with the prior model’s CVT. The new powertrain makes for predictable and smooth gear changes, and the V6 has respectable grunt and power, offering 270 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,800 rpm. All models are rated to tow 3,500 pounds, but those who need to move up to 6,000 pounds can opt for Sensory trim with all-wheel drive and the Tow Package ($900).
Unlike much of its competition, the QX60 does not offer an upgraded engine.
With the reworked QX60 comes higher prices, but the Infiniti is still more affordable than much of its competition while offering generous features, some of which are new for ’22.
All models are equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, leather-appointed first and second row seats (third row seats are full synthetic leather) a power liftgate, heated front seats, six USB ports, tri-zone automatic climate control and several driver’s aids.
Stepping up to Luxe trim nets buyers 20-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, ventilated front seats, navigation and additional safety features like a birds-eye view monitor.
Sensory trim tacks on creature comforts like massaging front seats, wireless charging, open-pore ash wood trim, a Bose stereo, power-return third row and other features. The top-of-the-range Autograph edition is fitted with second-row captain’s chairs, a 10.8-inch head-up display, semi-aniline leather seats and the aforementioned quilted stitching.
Though the newest QX60 is a major upgrade over its predecessor, it is not without fault. While the capacitive controls on the dash are attractive, they lack intuitiveness. They can also just be downright frustrating to use. For instance, you can’t just “seek” channels on the standard SiriusXM Radio. If it’s not a pre-set channel, you must press seek with a capacitive control and then scroll through the menu using a rotary dial. But that dial is so sensitive, more often than not you will accidentally land on a completely different station or put yourself back in the previous menu.
The digital gauges are attractive, but are oriented sideways, making your speed difficult to read. Sure, there is an adjacent numeric readout of your MPH, but being different just for the sake of it, especially something as important as speed, is regrettable.
The infotainment screen can be customized, but only to a point. The system is adamant you always know what radio station or audio input is playing. It can also be slow to respond.
Ditto on the engine’s responsiveness. Under hard acceleration in the passing lane, the V6 feels like it has a non-existent turbo trying to spool.
And those using Android Auto will have to plug in with a wire to use the system. That’s somewhat easy to overlook in an econo-car, but not in an upscale, family-friendly SUV.
While these issues don’t negate the overall improvement of the QX60, they are persistent frustrations.
Still, the QX60 has been transformed from what felt and appeared like a bargain luxury SUV into a far more compelling player in the segment.
