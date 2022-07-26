The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long been a showpiece for the future of motoring. The S-Class was the first car to incorporate crumple zones, anti-lock braking, an Electronic Stability Program, a voice-controlled phone system, adaptive cruise control, soft-close doors and a pre-collision passenger safety system.
Some of these innovations are now incorporated, by law, into every new car on the road, while others have been introduced to bargain-basement models in recent years. Only Mercedes introduced all of them decades ago.
Therefore, it’s not too presumptuous to say that Mercedes’ new electric flagship, the EQS, is the future of motoring. And if that’s the case, consider me fully on board.
The EQS marks the onset of Mercedes’ electrification as the first EV built on the world’s oldest automaker’s new architecture. While not a direct sibling of the S-Class, it’s certainly the model’s electric cousin.
While other electrified models wearing the TriStar are set to debut, the EQS sedan is Mercedes’ first EV that isn’t based on a gas-powered model.
And like many of its predecessors, it is a showcase of modern and future tech.
Dominating the conversation for its cool factor Mercedes’ Hyperscreen, three practically seamless displays that span the entirety of the EQS’ dash. A $7,200 option on 450 models and standard on the 580, the Hyperscreen includes 56 inches of beautiful, crisp and engaging screens that serve as the gauge cluster, infotainment system and a passenger screen all housed under a glass coating.
The awe-inspiring displays serve as the control center for just about all the EQS’ functions. Normally I would bemoan the loss of most knobs and switches, but in the EQS, they would feel out of place. Instead, drivers and passengers have a seemingly endless array customization options, inputs and features. Front passengers can control their own infotainment functions on what becomes a personal screen, and you can play Tetris or other games built into the system.
Though there is a learning curve, the Hyperscreen is mostly intuitive and supremely quick to respond.
Along with 64-color ambient interior lighting, the Hyperscreen invokes the visual effects of a high-class nightclub when the sun goes down, furthering the EQS’ wow factor. There are a few faults with the interior showpiece — it is prone to glare and some of the screen’s controls are too small for those afflicted with sausage fingers — but the sheer elegance and appeal of the screen is hard to fault overall.
One of the few “standard” controls isn’t so commonplace — a fingerprint scanner that, when touched, automatically adjusts to that driver’s particular and predetermined settings.
Frankly, to get into all the technological wizardry of the EQS would become cumbersome in written form — Mercedes’ own press pack on the model includes a staggering 33 categories. After a week full of prodding the onboard computers and features, I was still encountering entirely new functions.
Some innovations are more obvious, though, like the EQS’ unique design.
Mercedes’ engineers clearly were up to the task of lowering drag on the EQS to allow it to cut through the air and improve its range. Its profile is one smooth line, rising from the low hood the long and generously sloped greenhouse flanked by A- and C-pillars which have been pushed far forward or rearward, respectively. There are frameless doors with flush door handles. Aerodynamic wheels and a inlet-less front fascia are also fitted, and both can be outfitted with a TriStar logo pattern.
This engineering results in the EQS carrying a drag efficient of just 0.20, which Mercedes claims in the lowest of any production car. In layman’s terms, the Benz’s low drag means it’s as slippery though the air as a piece of shell floating in a freshly cracked egg.
Its ability to slip through the air supplements the EQS’ range of up to 350 miles using EPA methodology, which puts in the middle of the pack of its closest rivals. The Merc handily beats out the Audi e-Tron and Porsche Taycan, but at a similar price point the Lucid Air and Tesla Model S Long Range offer about 50 more miles of range.
Though it doesn’t lead the range ranks, in real-world testing the EQS delivers plenty of battery power and ways to recuperate it, including paddle shifters allowing drivers to set regeneration from none to aggressive. Anecdotally, my limited time spent charging the EQS (read: playing Tetris) and 400 miles of driving suggested the Merc is supremely efficient at recouping juice.
Arguably as or more important than range is charge time, and the Mercedes EV delivers a capacity of 200kW for fast charging. At 110kW, the EQS can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in an impressive 31 minutes, trailing only the Lucid Air.
Two powerplants are available to turn that juice into miles. The 450 uses a rear-axle, 245kW motor to serve up 329-hp and 417-torques. The 580 gets standard all-wheel drive with two motors on each axle dishing out a total of 516 horses and 631 ft.-lbs. of torque.
I piloted the 450 model for the week, and though it lacks over 200-hp over its sibling, at no point did I feel I was missing out on performance. Acceleration is instantaneous and consistent, hauling the heavy Merc from 0-60 in 5.9 seconds.
Road manners are admirable with appropriately weighted steering and a comfortable ride on Mercedes’ AIRMATIC air suspension with adjustable dampers. The EQS isn’t inherently sporty, but it is balanced with minimal lean that can produce some excitement on moderately twisty roads.
Standard rear-wheel steering can also provide up to 10 degrees counter-steer, which is a boon for parking its 16 feet of length or while traversing town.
Though the EQS is laden with the latest tech, it still provides traditional comfort with an extremely spacious and well-appointed cabin that features upscale and attractive materials. There are a bevy of standard and optional creature comforts like heated and ventilated seats throughout, pillowed head restraints and massaging front seats that make the commute feel like a spa day.
The cabin is also so unbelievably quiet with the optional noise insulation package ($1,010) that a passenger’s belch can act as a jump-scare. If it’s too quiet for your liking, there are soundscape selections played through the standard Burmester surround sound system or noises that give a more traditional experience, such as an “engine” sound under acceleration and an electronic whirring played when coasting to a stop.
The EQS provides generous space for hauling items with its hatchback, and there are several storage spaces inside the cabin, including a large area under the center stack. However, it does lack a frunk. The hood is only meant for servicing, giving the Merc the unique quirk of filling the windshield wiper fluid through a tray that opens over the driver-side front wheel.
That small oddity is just another reminder that the EQS doesn’t sit on the precipice of the future, it marks the beginning of the next age of motoring. It takes all the best bits of the cutting-edge S-Class with the benefits of a electrified architecture. I’m not one to be prophetic, but if history is any indication, the EQS will greatly influence car innovation and engineering.
Right now, we can revel in its remarkable debut and eagerly await the road-going future it will usher onto our driveways.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.