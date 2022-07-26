Joe Parker is a lifelong north Georgia resident and a graduate of Georgia State University. Parker has served as an automotive journalist since 2018 and is the previous editor of the Milton Herald.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long been a showpiece for the future of motoring. The S-Class was the first car to incorporate crumple zones, anti-lock braking, an Electronic Stability Program, a voice-controlled phone system, adaptive cruise control, soft-close doors and a pre-collision passenger safety system.

Some of these innovations are now incorporated, by law, into every new car on the road, while others have been introduced to bargain-basement models in recent years. Only Mercedes introduced all of them decades ago.

