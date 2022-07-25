SUVs can check the boxes of practicality, capability, spaciousness, plenty of amenities, a high-driving position and, more recently, decent fuel economy. However, the “fun to drive” section is often left unmarked.
Enter the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, a significant step up in performance over the standard GLE and below the absurdly quick, V8-powered 63 S model.
With ample power on tap, an optional active suspension, sport steering and high-performance brakes, the GLE 53 is a cure for the SUV doldrums.
The AMG-bred midsized 53 can also be more visually stimulating over the standard-fare with an optional “coupe” body style. Like its counterparts, namely Audi Sportback models, various fastback BMW X-Series offerings or the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, the GLE 53 looks oddly proportioned in the quest of a sleeker profile. The sloped roof also comes with a significant upcharge while reducing rear passenger and cargo space. But for those who desire something more exciting than a cookie-cutter, boxy body style, the coupe has allure.
From behind the wheel, the GLE 53’s engaging driving dynamics are put in motion by a turbocharged in-line six cylinder coupled with a mild hybrid system. The inline-six is rated for a noteworthy 429-hp and 348 pound-feet of torque. The EQ Boost hybrid system can add a small sampling of added power, 21 horses to be exact, and a sizeable 184 lb.-ft. of torque for short bursts of speed.
Alone, the gas engine provides plenty of gusto with smooth delivery, and coupled with EQ Boost, the 53 will shoot from a standstill to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds and onto an electronically limited top speed of 155.
That’s certainly enough to put some thrills in the grocery run, and they don’t stop when the road goes twisty.
AMG has fitted an active roll stabilization system along with optional active ride control that, well, do a lot of technical things. From behind the wheel it won’t matter, but drivers will certainly notice the bulky 53’s stability and agility despite its heft. Body roll is impressively minimal with the AMG remaining taut through undulations.
The 53 is equipped with a fully variable all-wheel drive system, sending power to where it’s needed to maximize handling, and the nine-speed automatic transmission seems to always be in the correct gear. The gearbox is silky smooth around town, and in sportier driving modes it serves timely and rapid changes.
Controls to enhance performance are baked into the optional AMG steering wheel. Adaptive dampers and suspension settings can be changed on the fly, and there are the ubiquitous Mercedes Comfort, Sport and Sport+ driving modes than be cycled through with the twist of a knob.
Steering isn’t extremely communicative, but it is sufficient to provide confidence while corner carving. My tester was fitted with optional high-performance brakes, which enlarge both the front and rear discs with 6-piston fixed calipers in the front to provide serious stopping power.
Just as the 53 carves out its spot between the standard GLE and performance-focused 63 S, it blends its notable performance with everyday usability.
Despite my tester’s optional 22-inch wheels (21-inch wheels are standard), ride quality is comfortable. Maybe not as supple as the standard GLE, but certainly worth the minute sacrifice for its athleticism.
The cabin is well hushed from the outside world, and EQ Boost practically eliminates the jolt typically associated with auto start/stop systems. The 48-volt system serves as the alternator and also benefits fuel efficiency, though the AMG is still rated for 19-combined mpg, so its thirst isn’t exactly parsimonious.
The modern and stylish cabin is awash with supple materials and can be outfitted with options like carbon-fiber trim or red Nappa leather seats. Two 12.3-inch screens with crisp displays serve as the gauge cluster and infotainment screen running Mercedes’ clever MBUX system with shockingly accurate voice recognition.
Mercedes’ infotainment system has an array of menus, but after a short introductory period it is intuitive. That’s not so much the case for its touchpad control, which falls well short of BMW’s iDrive rotary knob for ease-of-use.
All models are fitted with heated front seats with driver-seat memory, a power tilt/sliding sunroof, faux-leather seating, sport seats, 64-color ambient lighting, a power liftgate and dual-zone climate control. There are also a host of optional extras like ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a panoramic roof, soft-close doors, Nappa leather upholstery, third-row seating and massing seats — just to name a few. However, it is easy to balloon the 53’s price with extras. My tester had a whopping $25,000 in options for an as-tested price of $105,950.
Of course, 4,000 of those bills sporting George Washington’s mug paid for the coupe body style. In addition to shelling out more dough, GLE 53 coupe buyers must content with less pragmaticism. Rear visibility becomes like peering through a porthole with the fastback, rear headroom is reduced by two inches and the coupe comes with six less cubic feet of cargo space.
But it does stand out in the school parking lot, for better or worse. Still, if it were my money, I’d save the cash on the coupe model, add $1,010 and equip the AMG Dynamic Plus Package Lite, which includes active ride control, the high-performance braking system and AMG steering wheel.
The Driver Assistance Package Plus ($1,950) is also worth strong consideration. It includes a suite of active driver’s aids and safety features, including intelligent cruise control with stop-and-go.
For those bored with the SUV status-quo, the GLE 53 provides an appreciated spark of fun without losing the appealing aspects that draw buyers to the segment. The 53’s smooth and sprightly engine, enticing road manners either during a commute or when attacking backroads, posh cabin and bevy of amenities create significant appeal for those looking to add some spice to their SUV.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.