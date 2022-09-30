The Land Rover Defender’s boxy, rugged-yet-somehow-refined looks and parking lot presence tends to garner a lot of attention, a welcome treat for extroverts or buyers who like to show off their wheels. But its attention-grabbing authority isn’t as appreciated when you are struggling to swing your foot behind the driver’s seat in jeans that are a bit too tight and squeeze into the rear seats in front of a gathered crowd of onlookers at your daughter’s daycare.
Will you encounter this situation if you pilot a Defender, the fear of showing a large portion of your butt crack to a crowd of people you see every day while feeling self-conscious about your weight and grunting through the doorframe? Probably not. But it is worth noting that if a Defender ends up on your driveway, you will earn attention.
I’m admittedly not a fan of rough-and-tumble car designs that appear to have been styled with nothing more than an Etch-A-Sketch, but even for this naysayer, the Defender’s butch good looks are charming. And if a passerby doesn’t see it coming, with the optional V8, they’ll likely hear it.
The Defender can be had with a turbocharged four- or six-cylinder, but Land Rover now meets the call of those wanting excess, offering a 518-hp V8 that will hustle its heft from 0-60 in under five seconds. It is an impressive powerplant, not only in its specs, but also in its smooth but neck-straining delivery of power and snarling soundtrack.
The Defender V8 comes with a sizeable price tag of about $104,000, and it’s 16 combined mpg won’t do buyers any favors at the pumps, either. But its three-figure price nets buyers serious speed for both tackling tarmac and the unpaved paths.
My time in the wilderness was limited, but the Defender tackled a craggy and damp trail with ease, making effortless work of the moderately challenging trail.
The Defender has off-road prowess ingrained into all aspects of its engineering, including 11.5 inches of ground clearance, an electronic active rear differential and yaw controller, the ability to traverse up to 35 inches of water and a plethora of options and off-road features to tackle any path less traveled.
But perhaps more impressive is its road manners on pavement. SUVs and trucks purpose-built for tackling the great outdoors typically feel as if they have suspensions made of Jell-O and cinder blocks when used on standard roads, but not so in the Defender.
The Defender is updated for 2022 with a unibody construction and a fully independent suspension, and the difference is palpable. Ride quality is supple, with the suspension neither being so hard as to loosen dental fillings or so springy a speed bump can cause your vision to wobble for the better part of a mile — not so common characteristics in the off-road warrior segment.
However, those looking for a family hauler that can tackle any path should consider the four-door, 110, version. The 90 (Defender-speak for the two-door model) has a smaller footprint for enhanced agility, but it comes with a sacrifice of passenger and cargo practicality.
The rear seating area is spacious for all sizes, but a high step-in height and narrow gap between the front seats and doorframes makes for an awkward entry for adults into the rear. Buttons to electrically slide the front seats forward or backward is conveniently placed on the door-side shoulder of the front seats, but a tight squeeze into the rear is inevitable.
And if you’re consider hauling a few passengers and their stuff, the 90’s cargo area behind the second row is paltry at best. It is on par with some of its off-roading counterparts, including the Jeep Wrangler, and there are plenty of cubbies for storing smaller items, but even a weekly grocery haul can fill the cargo area.
The rear seats in the 110 offer even more passenger space with easy entry in addition to providing more than double the cargo space. No matter the number of doors on the side, the Defender has a rear door rather than a liftgate which opens to the passenger side. This can be a nuisance. A 22-inch wheel and heavy all-terrain tire are bolted to the rear door, making it extremely heavy, and opening to the side can result in accidentally knocking over your kid (I didn’t but there was a close call).
The Defender’s cabin is best described as upscale utilitarian. High-touch surfaces feel sturdy and pleasant, while exposed rivets on the door panels underscore its ruggedness. It’s a nice place to be, but not so luxury-forward you’d shutter at the thought of it getting a bit muddy.
The Defender V8 comes with all the luxuries one would expect in other Land Rover models, but it does have a few curiosities, including an optional jump seat, a very narrow seat that replaces the center console.
With eight cylinders, 500 horses under the hood, a rugged charm aesthetic, agility on the road and capability off it, the Defender V8 is certainly lovable. It is not the most affordable trail toy, and the two-door struggles as a reasonable family hauler, but being cool and being practical are generally exclusive, anyway.
