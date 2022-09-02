2022 Sorento SX

 ROBIN TRAJANO

The Kia Sorento’s bigger sibling, the Telluride, has become an SUV sensation with automotive journalists singing its praises from the mountaintops — I can include myself in that camp — and buyers have followed suit, leading to dealer shortages and notable markups.

But for those who don’t want or need the Telluride’s sizeable footprint, the Sorento offers much of the same positive qualities in a slightly smaller package. The Sorento doesn’t lead its rivals at quite the same length as the Telluride against its competition, but it offers a range of models and powertrains, a standard third row of seats, a long list of features, agreeable driving characteristic and engaging style. It should be placed on the shortlist for those in the midsized market who can deal with some of its foibles for the sake of overall competency.

Joe Parker is a lifelong north Georgia resident and a graduate of Georgia State University. Parker has served as an automotive journalist since 2018 and is the previous editor of the Milton Herald.

