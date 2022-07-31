The coupe SUV segment has become far more populated since Infiniti debuted is FX model, which later became the QX70, but the automaker is back in the fray with its new QX55.
Based on the compact QX50, the 55 arrives with handsome styling, a price that undercuts its competitors and surprising pragmaticism, but its continuously variable transmission and lifeless steering sap its performance in a segment where that kind of thing matters to most buyers. And despite just making its debut in ‘22, in many ways it is already outdated.
The latter point shouldn’t come as a surprise as the QX55 is based on Infiniti’s mid-size, non-coupe SUV, the QX50.
Forward of the B-pillar, the QX55 is the QX50 — the styling remains unchanged. That’s not a criticism as the double-arch grill, rising and rounded hood, and high beltline flow into the QX55’s raked roofline. Instead of the typical coupe SUV, which looks like someone took a weed whacker to the boxy bit at the rear of the roof, the QX55 has a more natural transition, giving off an appearance it was always meant to be a fastback. Coupled with taillights that invoke feathered, outstretched wings and a gently sloped rear fascia, the QX55 is genuinely attractive, separating the model from the polarizing looks of competitors like the BMW X4, Audi Q5 Sportback or Mercedes GLC Coupe.
Inside, the QX55 shares all aspects with its non-coupe stablemate, aside from the expected reduction in rear passenger headroom, cargo space and rear visibility. The QX55 offers 26.9-cubic feet of cargo volume, which is respectable in the segment, but it’s a full four fewer cubic feet than the QX50. Rear headroom is reduced by about two inches.
The QX55’s cabin design has elegance with lunging lines, tiered dash/door panels and optional two-tone seating and trim. Many high-touch surfaces are of high quality, and the “zero gravity” seats are great at coddling passengers. However, archaic controls are present in the center stack, some parts are subpar for a luxury offering and the displays lack the crisp, modern look offered by other manufacturers. The dual-screen setup, with the upper screen showing navigation and the bottom running the infotainment system, is also a layout that should have been retired before it was introduced in other Infiniti models. Inputs for the two screens are well short of intuitive. For instance, drivers can use controls on the steering wheel, rotary dial or top touchscreen to fiddle with navigation, but must take their eyes off the road and use their hand for most infotainment functions.
And why give so much attention to navigation to begin with when so many would rather use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay? Maybe Infiniti is keeping more senior buyers in mind, which would explain why it still has a CD player.
The QX60 was overhauled for 2022 and did away with the double-screen setup. The time has already come for the QX55 to do the same.
The QX55 also shares a powertrain with the QX50, a 2-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder incorporating Nissan/Infiniti’s variable compression system, which fluctuates its compression ratio depending on driving needs by raising or lowering piston stroke to purportedly improve both performance and efficiency.
Rated for 268-hp and 280 pound-feet of torque, the Infiniti bests the base versions of the X4, Q5 Sportback and GLC Coupe in power and grunt. At least on paper.
While there is plenty of low-end torque and ample power, the CVT often saps the QX55 of its hustle though corners. Though it is far from the worse CVT on the market, there are still some everyday annoyances like delayed responses and droning engine noise under even mundane acceleration.
The use of a CVT is particularly maddening considering the Infiniti isn’t especially efficient. Its combined mpg rating barely bests its competition, and the Q5 Sportback is more economical in city driving.
All-wheel drive is standard, and a low center of gravity boosts the QX55’s athleticism through corners, but understeer and body become prevalent while pushing. The steer-by-wire system is also about as lifeless as some poor animal that was run over and left on the side of the road.
While certainly no corner carver, the QX55 is relatively comfortable around town, though harsher bumps will be felt by passengers in part to standard 20-inch wheels with run-flat tires.
Though not the coupe SUV for enthusiasts, the QX55 does have its strong points. It’s starting price of $46,500 undercuts its closest rivals by thousands, and it well-equipped in base trim, particularly in a segment where sought-after features are often locked into options packages.
All models are fitted with a power moonroof, power liftgate, 8-way adjustable and heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, rear HVAC vents, SiriusXM radio, Wi-Fi hotspot and other features.
Essential trim models ($51,600) receive a heated steering wheel, heated and folding outside mirrors, leather-appointed seats with memory, navigation, a 16-speaker Bose audio system, an Around View Monitor and ventilated front seats.
While the top Sensory trim builds on the feature list, the Infiniti begins to lose its pricing appeal at $57,050 where it costs more than its rivals that offer better driving dynamics and more modern cabin fixtures.
Infiniti should take a cue from itself and rework the QX55 in the same way it did the QX60. Namely, remove the CVT, update the infotainment and layout and put more of a focus on road manners. If that were the case, the QX55 would be a supremely compelling re-entry into the coupe SUV segment. But for now, it’s a bit of an inauspicious start.
