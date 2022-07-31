Joe Parker is a lifelong north Georgia resident and a graduate of Georgia State University. Parker has served as an automotive journalist since 2018 and is the previous editor of the Milton Herald.

The coupe SUV segment has become far more populated since Infiniti debuted is FX model, which later became the QX70, but the automaker is back in the fray with its new QX55.

Based on the compact QX50, the 55 arrives with handsome styling, a price that undercuts its competitors and surprising pragmaticism, but its continuously variable transmission and lifeless steering sap its performance in a segment where that kind of thing matters to most buyers. And despite just making its debut in ‘22, in many ways it is already outdated.

2023-INFINITI-QX55-Exterior-05.jpg
2023-INFINITI-QX55-Exterior-02.jpg
2023-INFINITI-QX55-Exterior-06.jpg
2023-INFINITI-QX55-Exterior-04.jpg
2023-INFINITI-QX55-Interior-15.jpg
2023-INFINITI-QX55-Interior-13.jpg
2023-INFINITI-QX55-Interior-12.jpg
2023-INFINITI-QX55-Interior-10.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.