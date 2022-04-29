The Consumer Price Index jumped a staggering 8.5 percent in March, an increase not seen since an Oldsmobile was America’s top-selling car.
Of course, cars have not been immune to rising prices with a whole host of issues impacting supply and dealer markups. With seemingly everything jumping in price, bargain hunting has transitioned from a desire to practically a necessity.
Lucky enough for new car buyers, there are still some sensible options available that don’t break the bank, including the 2022 Hyundai Venue. With destination charges, the Venue starts at $20,245, giving it the lowest entry price point in the subcompact crossover market.
Now in its third model year, the Venue remains mostly unchanged for 2022. A power sunroof that was previously available in an options package is now standard in SEL models and new two-tone body/roof color combinations are available. Previously, the top trim was dubbed “Denim,” but I suppose Hyundai got my message that having to tell your neighbors that new car on your driveway is a Venue Denim sounds ridiculous, so it has been renamed Limited. That moniker is more in keeping with Hyundai’s lineup, anyway.
Though cheap, the Venue’s affordability across its three trims doesn’t translate to a bargain-bin experience. It is spacious for passengers, comes with a well-appointed cabin, a generous sprinkling of standard features, it’s nimble in urban environments and fuel efficient.
All models are motivated by a 121-hp four-cylinder displacing 1.6 liters and bolted to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Around town, the Venue has adequate power, and its light, quick steering and small overall size gives it significant urban agility. It is less athletic at speed, where highway passing power is lackluster and the overall ride has been skewed for comfort rather than responsiveness. Enthusiasts looking into this subcompact market would do better with the Venue’s stablemate, the Hyundai Kona, or the Mazda CX-3.
But those who are fine with sacrificing power and sportiness for efficiency will be pleased by the Venue’s powertrain, which is good for 29 mpg in the city and 33 in highway driving, making it the salutatorian of the subcompact class.
The Venue compensates for its lack of driving verve with pragmaticism and amenities.
Its boxy greenhouse allows for loads of headroom, and overall passenger space is ample in the front seats and adequate, even for adults, in the rear. Its 19-cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats is less than many subcompact SUVs, but there are convenient storage areas in the dash, center console and center stack.
The Venue’s tall roof and low dash also make for excellent forward visibility, though wind noise is pervasive at highway speeds and the buzz from 1.6-liter fills the cabin under acceleration.
Interior materials are a few steps above what is to be expected in the cheapest car in any class. Switches and knobs feel sturdy, and the plastics don’t feel as if they’ve come from a child’s toy.
All models come with a helping of standard features, including driver’s aids like forward collision warning, lane-keep assist and forward automatic emergency braking, along with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple and Android connectivity and remote keyless entry.
Although the SE’s price tag is tempting amid record inflation, the base model does do without average comforts like an enclosed center console or automatic climate control.
Moving up to SEL nets buyers these features along with blind spot monitoring, an upgraded stereo, an additional USB port, 17-inch wheels and a sunroof. Limited models add push-button start, proximity keyless entry, navigation, heated front seats and faux-leather trimmed seats.
Those on the hunt for value will also appreciate Hyundai’s leading five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Inflation and soaring prices may be bushwhacking bank accounts, but the Venue shows that cheep can still be cheerful. This thrifty subcompact may not be for enthusiasts, but it is a strong economical choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.